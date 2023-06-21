Video
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023
HC summons UNO over Bangshi River pollution

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday summoned the Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for not submitting a report as per its earlier order regarding the protection of Bangshi River from pollution and eviction of illegal encroachers in Savar.

The HC asked the UNO to appear in person before the court on July 18 to explain his position over the matter. The HC bench comprising of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik Al Jalil passed the order after hearing on a petition filed in this regard.
Advocate Bakir Hossain Mridha appeared on behalf of the petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha represented the state during the court proceedings.
On October 28 in 2019, a report was published in national daily under title of 'Encroachment and Pollution Ending Bangshi River'.

The report said that '65 individuals and institutions are swallowing the Bangshi River in Savar, the outskirts of the capital.

 Although a large area of this river is in the possession of the influential people, there is no initiative to save it.

Barrister Mohammad Bakir Hossain Mridha, a local resident of Savar, filed a writ petition with the HC annexing the report seeking its directive in this regard.

On December 2 in 2019, responding to the petition the HC ordered the authorities concerned to stop pollution of Bangshi river and evicting the illegal encroachers from the River.

It also asked the UNO of Savar to submit report after compliance the HC directive within 30 days.

The court directed the Water Development Board (WAPDA), Rajuk, Director General of Environment Department, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner, Savar Executive Officer (UNO), Savar Land Officer, Dhaka District SP and Savar Police Station OC to submit the report.

Later in November 2021, lawyer Bakir Hossain filed another petition with the HC against the respondents as they did not submit the compliance report before the HC in line with its directive. After hearing on the petition, the HC issued a contempt of court rule against the respondents.

After issuance of the contempt of court rule, the respondents evicted illegal structures from the river. But the illegal occupiers took over again. The HC again ordered the UNO to vacate the river and submit the compliance report before it.
However, Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) did not submit this report. Hence, the HC bench on Tuesday summoned him to explain his position over the matter.


