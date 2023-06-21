Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

WASHINGTON, June 20: Dozens of US lawmakers urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden and seen by Reuters.

Modi left for Washington on Tuesday for a visit projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries.

"We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party - that is the decision of the people of India - but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy," said the letter, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal and signed by at least 60 other Democratic members of Congress.

"And we ask that, during your meeting with Prime Minister Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries," the letter said.

Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but the trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, despite concerns over what is seen as a deteriorating human rights situation under his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Washington hopes for closer ties with the world's largest democracy, which it sees as a counterweight to China, but rights advocates worry that geopolitics will overshadow human rights issues. Several US rights groups plan protests during Modi's visit.

Modi will address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday, one of the highest honors Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.

"A series of independent, credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists,
and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access," the lawmakers said in the letter.

They said they joined Biden in welcoming Modi to the United States, and want a "close and warm relationship" between the people of the two countries, saying that friendship should be based on shared values and "friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way."

"That is why we respectfully request that - in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the US - you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi areas of concern," the letter said.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more JSC, JDC exams: Dipu
HC summons UNO over Bangshi River pollution
US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
Dr Sangjukta blames Central Hospital for Akhi, newborn's death
Rajshahi, Sylhet cities go to polls today
Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck
Gano Odhikar Parishad splits as Nur, Reza Kibria expels each other
China welcomes BD to BRICS as the group seeks expansion


Latest News
Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India
College student dies while playing football in Sirajganj lightning
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft