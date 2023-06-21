Dr Sangjukta blames Central Hospital for Akhi, newborn's death





Prof Dr Sangjukta Saha has blamed the authorities of Central Hospital for the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Akhi and her newborn. She denied any responsibility for the tragedy just after a day the hospital authority accused her of neglecting her duty over Akhi's treatment.



The deceased patient, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, was admitted to and treated without her knowledge, said Dr Sangjukta during a press conference organised at her residence at Paribagh in the capital on Tuesday. The authorities also spoke 'falsely' about her presence at the hospital, she claimed. "I was not in Bangladesh during Akhi's operation. How could I be held responsible if I was not there? The hospital authorities were totally responsible for the tragic incident." "Akhi was not my regular patient," she said.





"I couldn't have imagined that they would indulge in such an irregularity. Akhi wasn't my patient. She called on a doctor at a local hospital in Cumilla. She came to Central Hospital twice in March this year for consultation," she said.



In order to be a regular patient, Dr Sangjukta said, "A pregnant mother needs to consult with doctor once a month and twice at the last two weeks before delivery. Akhi wasn't my regular patient. I was not in the country when Akhi came. I have my ticket and boarding pass with me."



"I didn't monitor operation on video call. Everything was fake," she added.



"There is a media trial against me over the death. I call upon everyone to stand against this empire of irregularities," she said.



"To cover up the real incident and hide their faults, vested quarters are using all means and always busy misleading people of the country with false information," she said.



On June 14, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Dr Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother. Akhi also died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on June 18.



