Rajshahi, Sylhet cities go to polls today





The residents of Rajshahi and Sylhet cities will choose their new mayors and councillors today through the polls to the two city corporations in what appears to be final Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) test for the Election Commission (EC) to boost its credibility about holding the next general election in a free and fair manner.



The voting will begin at 8:00am and will be continued till 4:00pm through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).





For polling purposes, electoral equipment were sent to the polling stations on Tuesday. In this regard Rajshahi City Corporation Election Returning Officer Delwar Hossain said that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used first time for

voting in RCC. The total number of polling stations is 155 and the number of polling booths is 1,153.



However, the Election Commission has identified all 148 polling stations as 'risky'. But it is not risky, Election Commission said these centres of Rajshahi are important. There will be additional security in these polling stations. Apart from this, the centers will also have CCTV cameras.



Returning officer Delwar Hossain further said that total 155 centers will have CCTV cameras. However, additional security measures will be taken along with CCTV cameras in all these important 148 centres. The Election Commission will monitor and control the election from Dhaka through these CCTV cameras. If there is any irregularity or mismanagement, immediate action will be taken. Anyone who tries to cause disturbance or violence in any center during the polling will be strictly suppressed.



EC has already completed all preparations for polling in 30 wards of Rajshahi city in a fair and peaceful environment.



Police-DB, Ansar as well as BGB, RAB and plainclothes law enforcers will be deployed as strike force for fair polling. Besides, 30 executive magistrates will be in charge of 30 wards.



On the question of voting in the first EVM in the city elections, returning officer Delwar Hossain said that there will be no problem with the EVM. If there is a problem, it will be solved immediately and training workshops have already been conducted for voting through EVMs. Presiding officer, assistant presiding officer and polling officer have been trained there. A total of 3,614 polling officers will be engaged in polling on Wednesday.



In addition, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman gave a briefing to the officer force in charge of city elections in the morning.



During the briefing, the police commissioner said that voting for the Rajshahi City Corporation election will be held tomorrow on June 21. Therefore, this year's Rajshahi City Corporation election will be a role model for maintaining peace and order security than any previous election.



He also said that the law enforcers are ready to deal with any situation before and after the election.



Voting in Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) will also have EVM. The Election Commission has completed all preparations. The commission will monitor the election through CC cameras in 190 centres.



SCC Election Returning Officer and Regional Election Officer Faisal Quader said that 1,742 CCTV cameras are being installed in the polling stations to monitor the elections.



He further said that the EC will keep an eye on the election monitoring through the installed CC cameras. Polling officials have been reaching the polling center with election equipment including EVM machines since Tuesday (June 20) noon.



The returning officer also said that by now the election equipment have reached almost all the centres. While a fair polling environment is ensured, inclement weather can disrupt voter turnout. On the polling day, voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm in the EVM and the polling situation in the center will also be monitored by the commission through CC cameras.



In Sylhet city elections total of 8 mayoral candidates are contesting for the post of mayor, 87 candidates for the post of councilor in the reserved ward and 272 candidates for the post of councilor in the general ward.



Total voters in this election are 487,753. Voters will vote in 1,364 booths in 190 centres. Out of these centres, 132 have been considered as dangerous by law enforcement forces.



