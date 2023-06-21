Video
Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

BOSTON, June 20: Rescue teams raced against time on Tuesday in their search for a tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board.

One of the passengers has been identified as British businessman Hamish Harding, whose aviation firm had posted on social media about his expedition.

Prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, who is vice-chairman of the conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman were also on board, a family statement said.

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) craft, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent to the wreck on Sunday but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities.

"As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available," the Dawood family statement said.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety," it added.

The US Coast Guard had launched two planes to survey the remote area in the North Atlantic, while its Canadian counterparts had sent a plane and a ship.

Time is a critical factor. The vessel has a range of 96 hours for the crew of five, and US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said Monday afternoon that he believed it still had 70 or more hours of oxygen remaining.

"It is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area, but we are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board," Mauger told reporters in Boston on Monday.

But with no reported sightings of the vessel or communication signals throughout the day, the US Coast Guard halted its flights for the day.

It said search operations through the night would be led by the US National Guard and the mission's operator.    AFP


