Gano Odhikar Parishad splits as Nur, Reza Kibria expels each other





Bangladesh Gano Odhikar Parishad split as Nurul Haque Nur and Reza Kibria expelled each other from party positions.



On Monday Nur and his supporters held a meeting of the party central executive committee at party's central office and remove Reza Kibria form convener position and nominated Md Rashed Khan for the position.





The press release said, "Under the emerging situation, the meeting also unanimously nominated the number one joint convener Md Rashed Khan as the acting convener of the party to conduct its organizational activities in an orderly manner."



The press release also said the organization's Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur presided over the meeting. Various political activities of Reza Kibria and the ongoing political situations were discussed at the meeting.



A rift in the party's top leadership surfaced recently as both Reza and Nur gave posts on their Facebook accounts accusing each other of 'lack of transparency and lies' in financial and organizational matters.



Reza, now staying in Cambodia, issued a press release on Tuesday expelling Bangladesh Gano Odhikar Parishad Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur and number one joint convener of the central convening committee, Md Rashed Khan.



The press release said, according to the constitution of the Bangladesh Gano Odhikar Parishad I expelled Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur for working against the objectives and principles of the party and violating the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.



The press release also said, "I expelled him for violating money laundering, and anti-terrorism laws, communication with foreign intelligence agencies including Israel, unethical financial transactions, violate the constitution.



"At the same time, the number 1 joint convener of the central convening committee, Md Rashed Khan was temporarily exempted. Both have been directed to show cause within the next week to the party office," the press release added.



The notification also said, at the same time I, Dr Reza Kibria, Convener, Bangladesh Gano Odhikar Parishad nominating Hasan Al Mamun (Md Al Mamun), the founding convener of the quota reform movement as the acting Member Secretary.



On October 26, 2021, Bangladesh Gano Odhikar Parishad was launched with Reza Kibria as its convenor and former DUCSU Vice Presendent Nurul Haque Nur as member secretary with the motto of restoration of democracy, establishment of justice, rights of people, and saving the national interests.



