Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China welcomes BD to BRICS as the group seeks expansion

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Diplomatic Correspondent

China is ready to expand BRICS by welcoming new members, Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

"China is committed to advancing the BRICS expansion and stands ready to bring more like-minded partners into the big family of BRICS," Mao Ning said. She said this in a comment about Bangladesh's approach to join BRICS.

Mao said, BRICS, an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, is committed to upholding multilateralism, vigorously advancing the reform of the global governance system and increasing the representation and say of emerging markets and developing countries.

However, the expansion of BRICS is a political consensus reached by all five members of the grouping, she added.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said that Bangladesh would welcome if BRICS invites it formally to join the grouping of five member states - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"We will surely join once they invite us. We are yet to receive any formal letter (inviting us to join). BRICS leaders are thinking of taking some emerging economies - around eight new countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Bangladesh," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

BRICS leaders are expected to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa from August 22-24. The Summit will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

BRICS leaders will engage with business during the BRICS Business Forum and engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council, and other mechanisms during the Summit.

South Africa will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South and hold a BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue during the 15th BRICS Summit.

Momen recently joined the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting virtually at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor said the current global economic crises are inducing countries to cooperate more in regional and multilateral platforms.

Momen referred to the development, economic, environmental, and health-related focus of the BRICS nations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more JSC, JDC exams: Dipu
HC summons UNO over Bangshi River pollution
US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
Dr Sangjukta blames Central Hospital for Akhi, newborn's death
Rajshahi, Sylhet cities go to polls today
Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck
Gano Odhikar Parishad splits as Nur, Reza Kibria expels each other
China welcomes BD to BRICS as the group seeks expansion


Latest News
Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India
College student dies while playing football in Sirajganj lightning
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft