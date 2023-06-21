Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mother, 2 children swept away by floodwater in Sunamganj

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent


Sunamganj, Jun 20: The body of a woman, who along with her two children, was swept away by floodwater, has been recovered from Chhayar Haor in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was Durlav Rani Das, 30, and the two missing children are Jaba Rani Das, 7, and Vijay Das, 5.
Sunamganj Fire Service and Civil Defence officials said being informed, several diving teams of the Fire Station started conducting rescue operations since Monday night and recovered the body of the woman in the morning.

"However, two children of the victim remained missing. Firefighters and local administration were continuing recovery operation," an official said.

Earlier on Monday evening, Durlav Rani Das and her two children went missing as floodwater swept them away around 7.30pm while they were crossing a submerged road adjacent to Shalla Govt College.

Shalla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Taleb confirmed the matter and said that operation was continuing to recovery the children.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more JSC, JDC exams: Dipu
HC summons UNO over Bangshi River pollution
US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi
Dr Sangjukta blames Central Hospital for Akhi, newborn's death
Rajshahi, Sylhet cities go to polls today
Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck
Gano Odhikar Parishad splits as Nur, Reza Kibria expels each other
China welcomes BD to BRICS as the group seeks expansion


Latest News
Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India
College student dies while playing football in Sirajganj lightning
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft