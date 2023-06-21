Mother, 2 children swept away by floodwater in Sunamganj





Sunamganj, Jun 20: The body of a woman, who along with her two children, was swept away by floodwater, has been recovered from Chhayar Haor in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was Durlav Rani Das, 30, and the two missing children are Jaba Rani Das, 7, and Vijay Das, 5.





"However, two children of the victim remained missing. Firefighters and local administration were continuing recovery operation," an official said.



Earlier on Monday evening, Durlav Rani Das and her two children went missing as floodwater swept them away around 7.30pm while they were crossing a submerged road adjacent to Shalla Govt College.



Shalla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Taleb confirmed the matter and said that operation was continuing to recovery the children.



