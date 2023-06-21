

Flood water deluges polling centres in Sylhet



It is apprehended that the flooding would aggravate to significantly before the Sylhet City polls as the weather forecasting agencies said that more heavy rains were likely in next 24 hours.



However, the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar will continue to rise in next 24 hours, while Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are in swelling which may continue in next 72 hours due to heavy rain fall in upstream India, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, Executive Engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

Arifuzzaman also said that the major rivers of the north-eastern region Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhogai, Kangsha, Someswari and Jadukata will rise rapidly to cause flash floods in the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.



According to Water Development Board's Kurigram office, on Tuesday, the Brahmaputra was flowing 66 cm below the danger mark at Nunkhawa point and 71 cm below the danger level at Chilmari point, while the Dharla was flowing 84 cm below its danger mark at Sadar point and Dudhkumar river water 41 cm below the danger level at Pateshwari point in Bhurungamari upazila.



Though all the rivers in the northern districts were flowing below the danger line, several chars and low-lying areas have been flooded. Villagers are facing shortage of fresh water and many houses have been inundated.



The Teesta waters were receding, but the Dharla and the Brahmaputra were swelling.



Water began to recede from the char areas of the Teesta in five upazilas of Lalmonirhat decreasing since Monday night after one day of water logging. Though water receded, people's are suffering.



People's suffering increased as roads were damaged by flood waters. in past two days, no government aid reached the marooned families. Heavy current in the Teesta caused massive erosion to its banks, as a result many villagers lost their homesteads and their standing crops were damaged too.



The Teesta has caused severe erosion in Gaddimari in Hatibandha, Singimari, Sindurna Dauabari and Patikapara, Mahishkhocha in Aditmari upazila and Khuniagach and Kalmati areas in Lalmonirhat Sadar though water is receding.



Our correspondent from Sylhet reports that election will be held at 190 centres and water entered into four or five centres on Monday. Due to non stop rains flash flood was expected across the Sylhet district on Tuesday possibly inundating many city areas.



The Sylhet Met Office recorded 112 mm of rain fall from 6am to 12midday on Monday. It's likely to rain on Wednesday, the day of election.



As of Monday noon, a high school and a primary school in Sylhet city's Bharthokhola area were flooded, with water entering classrooms. Another government primary school in the city's Kumargaon area was also flooded. All the three schools are to house polling centres.



"According to the weather forecasting agency, there is a possibility of heavy to very-heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern and adjoining upstream regions of the country in the next 24 hours. Due to heavy rainfall the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar are expected to swell rapidly and their basins are likely to be inundated in next 24 hours, FFWC predicted on Tuesday.



The Teesta River at Dalia point may cross the danger level in the next 24 hours, it predicted.



Meanwhile, the floods in bordering West Bengal, Assam and Tripura states of India worsened from Sunday to Monday, inundating new areas, due to incessant rains, reported Indian media.



Rivers swelled at 91 out of 109 points monitored by the BWDB in the last 24 hours.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, over 24 hours, starting from 9:00am on Tuesday.



'Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions; and moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,' the Met Office predicted.



The highest rain fall of 125mm was recorded in Sylhet district in 24 hours till 6am on Tuesday. Rains may continue across the country over the next 72 hours, BMD said.



Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over India's West Bengal to North Bay across the southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, said a BMD weather bulletin.



Our correspondent from Kurigram reports, water level of 16 rivers including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar of the northern region have continued to rise in Kurigram due to the heavy downpour and onrush of water from upstream.



However, the water is flowing below the danger level at all points. Low-lying char areas along the banks of rivers are getting flooded every day. As a result, fields of various crops including seasonal vegetables in river basins are being inundated.



Hundreds of families in Nageshwari, Ulipur, Chilmari, Roumari, Rajibpur and Kurigram Sadar upazilas of the district remained marooned in flood water.



People in these areas are using boats as their main transport as most of the roads of have gone under water.



Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said that though all the rivers in Kurigram district were swelling they were still flowing below their danger levels.



However, the waters in these rivers were likely to cross their danger level on June 22 and 23, he predicted.



