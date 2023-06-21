ALCWC to meet tomorrow







According to party insiders, the central executive body of the party already has several important agenda for the meeting ahead of the upcoming general elections.



Some central leaders said a bunch of issues will be discussed in the meeting and decisions will be taken on several issues. They hinted that the current political context focusing on US visa policy and other foreign issues, evaluation of city corporation elections and reasons behind the defeat in Gazipur City Corporation election, the opposition parties' take on elections and Awami League's position regarding Jamaat and others will be discussed in the working committee meeting.

Besides, some current and important issues -commodities price hike, revision of national budget, the possible flash flood and the issue of nonstop power supply may be discussed in the meeting.



Meanwhile, party President Sheikh Hasina may share her thoughts and may take decisions regarding the upcoming elections including the election period government, party's election manifesto and the concept of 'Smart Bangladesh' to the party leaders, said party insiders.



AL President Sheikh Hasina will listen to the leaders about the party's organizational weaknesses and their recommendations. At the same time she will give necessary instructions.



In this regard, AL Organizing Secretary responsible for Mymensingh division Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the Daily Observer, "We the organizing secretaries will present our organizational reports on respective divisions depicting the party's situation in our divisions. We try to present the original picture of the grassroots level of the party in front of the party President."



"Our party leader Sheikh Hasina will listen to all reports and different challenges and problems of the grassroots from us and she will give many instant solutions and give her instructions," Nadel added.



AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We will discuss the party's internal and external matters in the meeting. We will discuss how to make the party more disciplined and united ahead of the general elections."



"We will get important instructions from our party leader and following her directions party leaders and activists from top to bottom will work for the party targeting the next elections," he added.



Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting will be held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over it.



According to the party Constitution, the ALCWC consists of Awami League President, Presidium Members, party General Secretary, Board of Secretaries, party Treasurer and 28 central members equal to some 81 members.



The central working committee of the ruling Awami League (AL) will meet on June 22 and several crucial decisions may come from the meeting. AL central leaders to grassroots leaders and activists are keeping an eye on the decisions that will come from the party chief.According to party insiders, the central executive body of the party already has several important agenda for the meeting ahead of the upcoming general elections.Some central leaders said a bunch of issues will be discussed in the meeting and decisions will be taken on several issues. They hinted that the current political context focusing on US visa policy and other foreign issues, evaluation of city corporation elections and reasons behind the defeat in Gazipur City Corporation election, the opposition parties' take on elections and Awami League's position regarding Jamaat and others will be discussed in the working committee meeting.Besides, some current and important issues -commodities price hike, revision of national budget, the possible flash flood and the issue of nonstop power supply may be discussed in the meeting.Meanwhile, party President Sheikh Hasina may share her thoughts and may take decisions regarding the upcoming elections including the election period government, party's election manifesto and the concept of 'Smart Bangladesh' to the party leaders, said party insiders.AL President Sheikh Hasina will listen to the leaders about the party's organizational weaknesses and their recommendations. At the same time she will give necessary instructions.In this regard, AL Organizing Secretary responsible for Mymensingh division Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the Daily Observer, "We the organizing secretaries will present our organizational reports on respective divisions depicting the party's situation in our divisions. We try to present the original picture of the grassroots level of the party in front of the party President.""Our party leader Sheikh Hasina will listen to all reports and different challenges and problems of the grassroots from us and she will give many instant solutions and give her instructions," Nadel added.AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We will discuss the party's internal and external matters in the meeting. We will discuss how to make the party more disciplined and united ahead of the general elections.""We will get important instructions from our party leader and following her directions party leaders and activists from top to bottom will work for the party targeting the next elections," he added.Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting will be held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over it.According to the party Constitution, the ALCWC consists of Awami League President, Presidium Members, party General Secretary, Board of Secretaries, party Treasurer and 28 central members equal to some 81 members.