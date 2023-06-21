BB relaxes criteria to avoid becoming loan defaulters







For loans as unclassified term loans, including short-term agricultural and small loans, which were obtained from April 1 of this year, they will not be classified as adverse during the quarter if at least 50 percent of the installments due from April to June are paid by the end of June. The remaining installments up to June must be paid in equal installments or in a single payment within three months after the original maturity date of the loan. The circular has been issued to all the managing directors/chief executives of the schedule commercial banks on the day.



Failure to adhere to the repayment instructions will result in the loan being classified according to the established rules.

No penalty interest or additional fees will be charged on concessional loans for the period from April 1 to June 30, with regards to the repayment of loan installments. The benefits outlined in this circular also apply to loans that have been rescheduled and are categorized as unclassified.



Islamic Shariah-based banks can extend these benefits to their investments by following the specified policies. The interest or profit earned from concessional loans can be transferred to the income sector.



The issuance of this directive by the central bank is in accordance with the powers vested in it under Section 49(1)(f) of the Bank Companies Act, 1991. The circular will take effect immediately, as stated in the instructions provided.



This move by the Bangladesh Bank is expected to provide much-needed relief to borrowers, easing their financial burden and supporting economic stability in the country.



The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced a revised set of criteria aimed at providing relief to borrowers and preventing loan defaults. In a circular issued on Tuesday by its Banking Regulations and Policy Department, the central bank outlined the new guidelines.For loans as unclassified term loans, including short-term agricultural and small loans, which were obtained from April 1 of this year, they will not be classified as adverse during the quarter if at least 50 percent of the installments due from April to June are paid by the end of June. The remaining installments up to June must be paid in equal installments or in a single payment within three months after the original maturity date of the loan. The circular has been issued to all the managing directors/chief executives of the schedule commercial banks on the day.Failure to adhere to the repayment instructions will result in the loan being classified according to the established rules.No penalty interest or additional fees will be charged on concessional loans for the period from April 1 to June 30, with regards to the repayment of loan installments. The benefits outlined in this circular also apply to loans that have been rescheduled and are categorized as unclassified.Islamic Shariah-based banks can extend these benefits to their investments by following the specified policies. The interest or profit earned from concessional loans can be transferred to the income sector.The issuance of this directive by the central bank is in accordance with the powers vested in it under Section 49(1)(f) of the Bank Companies Act, 1991. The circular will take effect immediately, as stated in the instructions provided.This move by the Bangladesh Bank is expected to provide much-needed relief to borrowers, easing their financial burden and supporting economic stability in the country.