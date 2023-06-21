JS to pass proposed Budget for ’23-’24 on Monday







Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will bring some amendments in the proposed budget on the same day.



The proposed budget for 2023-24 has been presented with a provision to pay tax of Tk 2,000. At present, to get 44 types of government services, it is mandatory to show receipt of return submission or tax certificate. As a result, naturally the taxpayer is obliged to pay Tk 2,000.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has taken a preliminary decision to cancel the mandatory tax of Tk 2,000, taking into account the debates in various circles about such provisions since the announcement of the budget and the upcoming national elections. However, to avoid controversy, the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



According to sources, the Finance Minister will attend the budget session at 10:00am on Monday. There will be a discussion on the budget on that day in two sessions, morning and afternoon. Finally the Prime Minister will propose some issues in the budget for public interest. The Finance Minister will include it in the Finance Bill and present it to Parliament and it will be passed.



Sources said the proposed budget of 2023-24 has been presented with the provision of tax of Tk 2,000 if a Tax Identification Number (TIN) holder has no taxable income to get an income tax certificate. At present, to get 44 types of government services, it is mandatory to show receipt of return submission or tax certificate. As a result, the taxpayer is obliged to pay Tk 2,000.



A senior official of NBR said, "Many taxpayers will go out of the tax net due to the increase in tax-free life expectancy. An initiative was taken to collect tax of Tk 2,000 annually from TIN holders as a plan to increase revenue. This seems logical to us."



"However, after receiving negative statements from various quarters, a recommendation has come from the higher level of the government to cancel such a provision for the time being. NBR has taken note of that recommendation. But I know that the final decision depends on the Prime Minister. NBR will present their arguments for and against, in view of which the final decision will be known during the passing of the proposed budget next Monday," he added.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in the proposed budget speech last June 1, "Basically those who will take 38 types (6 more services have been added in the proposed Income Tax Act) of government services, will have to submit their TIN along with proof of income tax return submission. If the proposal is passed, those who will submit proof of income tax return for taking these services, even if their income is below the tax-free age limit, they will have to pay this minimum tax of Tk 2,000.



The next day, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim said in the post-budget press conference while arguing in favour of minimum income tax.



He said, "Who needs to have TIN, who has mandatory TIN, if you take that list forward, then you will see mandatory TIN for importers, exporters, trade licence holders and commission agencies."



"TIN is mandatory for pistol licences. For houses, cars in the city corporation area. Ordinary poor people will not have any difficulty, TIN is not mandatory for ordinary poor people," he added.



However, several organizations including FBCCI have called for the repeal of this provision. And the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a private think tank, said that the minimum tax proposal was discriminatory. In a post-budget press conference, CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun said if someone does not have taxable income to take government services, he will still have to pay Tk 2,000 in tax. Imposing it on someone who has no taxable income is a discriminatory decision.



The Finance Minister presented June 1, this year a budget of Tk 761,785 crore for 2023-24 fiscal year in the parliament keeping to the goal of Smart Bangladesh. The Finance Minister has given top priority to containing inflation stemming from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning of 2020 and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



The next fiscal year's budget is 12.34 per cent bigger than the current fiscal year. In the current fiscal year (2022-23), the budget size is Tk 678,064 crore.



"In the light of the Prime Minister's true love for the people of the country, responsibility and unwavering support of the countrymen, Bangladesh will touch the golden line of fulfilling the Father of the Nation's dream of a "Sonar Bangla" by rising to a completely hunger-poverty-free knowledge-based advanced 'Smart Bangladesh by 2041'," the Finance Minister said.



The budget focuses on driving the country on an incremental economic-growth matching Bangladesh's LDC-graduation route and fulfilling the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of US$4.7 billion. The proposed budget is 15.2 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



