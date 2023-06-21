Video
Absence of democracy is main crisis in country, claims Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday, "Absence of democracy is the main crisis in the country."

He made the statement at the first founding anniversary programme of BNP Media Cell at a hotel in Gulshan in the capital.
    
Fakhrul said, "In the last ten years, the government has destroyed all the institutions in the country and establish one party government. They still want to continue their autocracy in the country by stealing votes and killing democracy."

Mentioning that, "General Election of 2014 and 2018 already proved that a free, fair and credible election is not possible under the Awami League government," he said, "For this the government has to resign from power, dissolve parliament and form a new election commission under a neutral government to hold participatory elections."

Fakhrul said, "Thousands of BNP activists have been victims of extrajudicial killings.  More than 600 activists have gone missing. False cases have been filed against 40 lakh leaders and workers of the party. The situation in the country is dire now, there is no room for dissent."

"To save the country from this situation, we have made a 10-point demand on behalf of the party," he added.

He said that those who believe in the independence of Bangladesh, those who truly want to see Bangladesh as a democratic state. All those political parties are in a simultaneous movement against the fascist government.

Fakhrul said, "It is not important that BNP wants to take power, our main goal is to establish people's rights by restoring democracy in the country."



