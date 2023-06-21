Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet intersection





Students of seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges blocked Nilkhet intersection to press home their 7-point demand on Tuesday.They put up barricade and staged demonstrations at Nilkhet intersection around 12:00pm, triggering huge traffic jam on the adjacent roads, said witnesses.Stopping harassment of students of seven colleges at DU register building, revising CGPA conditions for promotion to next stage and publishing results within the 90 days of examination, formation of a clear policy and authority and taking proper steps to solve teachers shortage and classroom space scarcity are among the demands of the students .Taslim Chowdhury, coordinator of the movement, said, "Earlier we met Supriya ma'am, principal of Eden Mohila College, she assured us of fulfilling our demands. There is a meeting about on Tuesday. We hope that the decision will resolve our problems."Passengers going to different destinations have suffered a lot amid the traffic jam.