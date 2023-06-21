|
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet intersection
Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 84
Students of seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges blocked Nilkhet intersection to press home their 7-point demand on Tuesday.
They put up barricade and staged demonstrations at Nilkhet intersection around 12:00pm, triggering huge traffic jam on the adjacent roads, said witnesses.
Taslim Chowdhury, coordinator of the movement, said, "Earlier we met Supriya ma'am, principal of Eden Mohila College, she assured us of fulfilling our demands. There is a meeting about on Tuesday. We hope that the decision will resolve our problems."
Passengers going to different destinations have suffered a lot amid the traffic jam.