I don’t know if India ever interfered in nat’l polls of Bangladesh: Quader







Obaidul said these in a discussion meeting organized by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh at the Swamibag Ashram premises in the capital.



The AL General Secretary said, "Like earlier, the same will happen in the next 12th general election. India is a large democratic country. They do not interfere with the elections of other countries."

In his speech as chief guest, Obaidul Quader said, "The election in the country will not be done by anyone's order or instructions. Not even on the advice of an outside force. The election will be according to the constitution."



He said, "India is our neighbouring country. During the Great Liberation War, thousands of soldiers of the country participated in the Liberation War and helped us. But this friendship does not mean that India will come and put us in power. Awami League does not have such strange thoughts."



Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on a visit to the United States. But, I do not know, what is the connection between his visit to US and the elections in Bangladesh? What Modi will discuss with US President Joe Biden is his own business. They will discuss issues such as instability of world, war, inflation and energy crisis. I don't know whether there will be any talk about Bangladesh or not. We also did not send any such proposal to Modi to convince Biden."



Addressing the Hindus, the Minister said, "You fought for peace and democracy in the Liberation War. Many Sanatan religious followers responded to the call of Bangabandhu and participated in the Liberation War."



Quader said, "Transparency International had said in 2013 that 70 people had died in the Shapla Chattar incident. After investigation, it was found that 66 people are doing their respective jobs."



