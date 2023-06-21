Video
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:06 PM
Miscreants vandalized ‘Daily Desh Sangjog’ office in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 20 - Miscreants attacked 'The Daily Desh Sangjog', a local Bangla daily newspaper office at Beni Babu Road in Khulna city on Tuesday noon.

Police and employees of the newspaper office said, around 6 to 7 miscreants equipped with lethal weapon (Chapati, ramda and iron bars) attacked the editor's room of the newspaper and a printing press around 1:05 pm. They vandalized windows of the editor's room and glass door of the printing press next to the newspaper office.

"I was in my office room and was offering Zohr prayer closing the door during the attack. Unidentified miscreants vandalized my office windows," said Md Munsi Mahbub Alam Sohag, editor of the daily 'Desh Sangjog'.

"Police already received video footage of the attack," he said, adding, a case will be filed with Sadar Police Station in this connection. Sohag, also the office secretary of city unit Awami League and vice-president of Khulna Press Club executive committee, alleged that some drug addicts and gamblers attacked my office in a bid to kill me.

He, however, said, criminals attacked the newspaper office as they became angry after a news was published in my newspaper regarding increase of gambling and drug trade in the city last month.

Police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar Police Station visited the spot after the incident.

Talking to the Daily Observer, OC Md Mamun of the Sadar Police Station said that criminals might have attacked the newspaper office following previous enmity with 'Desh Sangsoj' editor.

"We have collected video footage from the newspaper office. Police already conducted drives to arrest the criminals," he added.


