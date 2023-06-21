Test run of Single Point Mooring on June 25 PM to open formally July end







A mother vessel laden with 82,000 metric tonnes of crude oil is expected to arrive at the SPM spot at Moheshkhali on June 24 from Saudi Arabia, he said.



The ship will unload the crude at the installation of SPM at Moheshkhali point on June 25, Lukman said.

"With the successful commissioning at different installations of the project at Moheshkhali, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the pumping of crude oil directly to ERL plant at Patenga at the end of July," ERL Md confirmed.



As per project proforma, 110 km long double pipeline from deep sea of Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery site at Patenga is installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.



The 110 km long pipe line had been installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while the other will carry refined oil.



17 km long pipeline from deep sea to Moheshkhali point has been installed at 36 inches while from Moheshakhali to Chattogram ERL site is 8 inch diameter pipeline.



The pipeline has been installed off-shore and on-shore both. The 74 km long off-shore installation includes from deep sea near Kutubdia to Anowara at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal. Then 36 km long on-shore installation includes from Anowara to the Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) premises.



The pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.



The installation works of 220 km long double pipeline had started at the end of 2019.



The estimated cost for the SPM project is around Taka 7,124 crore, which was financed by Chinese EXIM Bank. Under the project, there will be installations of SPM and 220 kilometer double pipeline, storage tanks and pump station at Moheshkhali. Besides, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a fire fighting station, had been set up.



The main objectives of the project are to ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products with ease, with low cost and in short time, reducing the system loss in import of crude and finished products through lighterage operation, keeping balance between the growing demand of energy and its supply, enhancing the petroleum oil retention capacity through setting up of six diesel and crude oil storage tanks at Moheshkhali and increasing energy supply security.



The deadline for completion of the project is June 2023 next. But the project has already been completed ahead of deadline.



"Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days" sources said.



After beginning the operation of the project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site and it will take just 24 to 48 hours.



Currently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay. The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk 800 crore will be saved annually.



