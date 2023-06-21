Prize distribution of Fanfare's mega video contest held

Fanfare's mega video contest named "Device and Gadget" winners get prizes at Fanfare studio in the city recently. President of NBA (News Broadcasters' Alliance Society of Bangladesh) and renowned news presenter of NTV, Mumtahina Hasnat Ritu handed over the prizes among the four most talented winners. The prize distribution was widely circulated on Facebook page of Fanfare. The winners are now more enthusiastic about creating more content related resourceful videos after receiving the prizes.

Fanfare is Bangladesh's first social commerce platform that serves as a video-sharing platform and an e-commerce platform. The organization has been successfully working with various renowned brands and users of the country, prioritizing their needs. Users can share good quality content videos through the Fanfare app and can participate in Mega Dhamaka contests at the platform. By sharing videos, users have the opportunity to win exciting prizes. When they highlight products of brands in their videos, their videos get an opportunity to be monetized.