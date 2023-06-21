DUJA gets new body





The Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) on Tuesday announced its nine-member executive committee while Al Sadi Bhuiyan, DU Correspondent of Jagonews24.com, and Mohiuddin Mujahid Mahi, DU correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, have been elected the President and General Secretary respectively.

Al Sadi is a student of Anthropology Department and Mujahid Mahi is studying at Mass Communication and Journalism Department.

The other office bearers are Vice-President Rasel Sarker of bdnews24.com, Joint-General Secretary Nasimul Huda of Bangladesh Pratidin, Treasurer Imdadul Azad of Radio Today and Office Secretary Md Jafor Ali of Bhorer Dak. Three executive members are Khaled Mahmud of Sangbad, Siddik Faruk of Ajker Patrika and Hasan Ali of Naya Diganta.

The Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) on Tuesday announced its nine-member executive committee while Al Sadi Bhuiyan, DU Correspondent of Jagonews24.com, and Mohiuddin Mujahid Mahi, DU correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, have been elected the President and General Secretary respectively.Al Sadi is a student of Anthropology Department and Mujahid Mahi is studying at Mass Communication and Journalism Department.The other office bearers are Vice-President Rasel Sarker of bdnews24.com, Joint-General Secretary Nasimul Huda of Bangladesh Pratidin, Treasurer Imdadul Azad of Radio Today and Office Secretary Md Jafor Ali of Bhorer Dak. Three executive members are Khaled Mahmud of Sangbad, Siddik Faruk of Ajker Patrika and Hasan Ali of Naya Diganta.