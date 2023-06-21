RU signs MoU with IU





Under the MoU, scopes will be created in the field of exchanging teachers and students besides joint research, publications and other academic activities in the two universities.

RU Treasurer Prof Obaidur Rahman Pramanic and IU Treasurer Prof Moslem Uddin signed the treaty on behalf of their respective sides at RU's administrative building here.

RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, IU Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Prof Mahbubur Rahman, RU Registrar Prof Abdus Salam, Proctor Prof Asabul Haque, Students Adviser Prof Jahangir Alam Saud and Public Relations Administrator Prof Pradip Kumar Pandey were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sutan-Ul-Islam said a new dimension has been created in terms of improving education and research with this breakthrough.

