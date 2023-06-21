Experts for taking preventive measures to control dengue outbreak





"We have to take preventive steps particularly destroying breeding sources of Aedes mosquito to stop outbreak of dengue disease," Director of The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin told BSS on Tuesday.

She said people's awareness is also a crucial factor particularly in urban areas to bring the mosquito-borne viral disease under control which prevalence has risen sharply in the country this year.

Describing breeding of Aedes mosquito, Prof Tahmina said city dwellers must be cautious about stagnant of water which is the main source of breeding of Aedes mosquito.

She said even a small quantity of water can grow Aedes mosquitoes leading to such deadly disease.

She urged city dwellers to remain careful on any sources of stagnant water as most of the people in our country have utter negligence to keep their surroundings neat and clean. In recent times, rooftop gardening has become popular in urban setting, which is also congenial for mosquito breeding, Prof Tahmina added.

On June 8, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the data of the DGHS, dengue infection has increased five times since January 1 to May 31 this year comparing to same period of last year.

The DGHS has advised to keep clean inside and outside of houses and destroy potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito for stopping outbreak of the disease.

According to the DGHS, dengue cases showed some symptoms including 104 degrees body temperature, severe headache, pain behind eyes, pain in body muscles and joints, frequent vomiting, nasal gland swelling and body rash.

Suspected dengue patients with 104 degrees body temperature should visit doctors immediately, it advised.

According to the DGHS instruction, Aedes mosquito larvae will die if water accumulated in any container or place in the house and surroundings is kept cleaned in every three days.

To remove mosquito eggs from used utensils, the utensil should be cleaned by rubbing it with bleaching powder.

Flower tubs, plastic pots, abandoned tyers, plastic drums, clay pots, buckets, tin buckets, tin shells or coconut garlands, containers, mats, battery cells should be kept clean as Aedes mosquitoes lay their eggs on those particles.

Unused water containers must be destroyed or kept upside down to prevent water from accumulating and mosquito nets must be used during sleeping time in the day and night.

On June 18, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) launched drive to curb mosquito breeding along with mobile courts to enforce the DGHS instructions to control the dengue spread in the city.

Chief Executive Officer of the DSCC Mizanur Rahman has given directives to the designated executive magistrates on various issues of controlling dengue disease.

"Destroying breeding ground of the Aedes mosquito is a proven method of controlling the disease," he said, adding that mobile courts will be conducted within the purview of legal regulations to destroy the breeding sources of Aedes mosquito.

As of today since January last a total of 36 deaths from dengue disease were recorded while last year's total death figure was 269," according to DGHS.

During the time a total of 5,564 patients were infected by dengue and 4,290 patients were recovered after taking treatment in different hospitals. �BSS

