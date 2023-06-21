|
125 new Covid cases reported
|
Bangladesh has recorded 125 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,041,748.
The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,457 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
As many as 1,777 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.03 per cent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 111.
Another 198 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,650.
�bdnews24.com