Wari fire death toll rises to 2





With this, the death toll rose to two from the incident.

The deceased was identified as Anowar, 21, son of Nurul Islam of Rampur village in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona district.

Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Anwar suffered 22 percent burns from the incident and succumbed to his injuries. �UNB

