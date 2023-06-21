Video
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023
City News

Wari fire death toll rises to 2

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Another victim of the fire incident from a gas line leak in Dhaka's Wari that injured five people on June 07 died on Tuesday.
With this, the death toll rose to two from the incident.
The deceased was identified as Anowar, 21, son of Nurul Islam of Rampur village in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona district.
Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Anwar suffered 22 percent burns from the incident and succumbed to his injuries.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

