latest
Home City News

Factional Clash Cases

All Eden College BCL leaders discharged

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Court Correspondent

Eden Mahila College Chhatra League President Tamanna Jasmin Riva, General Secretary Rajia Sultana and 31 other leaders and activists were discharged from two separate cases on Monday filed over an internal dispute with Lalbagh police station.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed accepted the final report and discharged them from the case, said Lalbagh police GRO Shawkat Mahmud.
On Monday both groups appeared before the court, no group submitted any Naraji (No objection) Petition before the court.
On September 25 last year, a clash occurred between two separate groups of Eden College Chhatra League leaders and activists. At least 10 students were injured in the incident.


