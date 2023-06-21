Prez calls on Vietnamese investors to come to BD President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged Vietnamese businesses to make investment in Bangladesh taking advantage of the country's business-friendly environment.





The president made this call when the newly appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Nguyn Manh Cuong presented his credentials to him at Bangabhaban.





Appreciating Vietnam's socio-economic development, Shahabuddin said Bangladesh is also moving forward fast under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





On his arrival at Bangabhaban, the ambassador was given a guard of honor by a smart contingent of the Presidential Guard Regiment, president's Press Secretary Jaynal Abedin told reporters.





Welcoming the new ambassador, the president described the 50 years of Bangladesh's diplomatic relations with Vietnam as milestone of friendship between the two countries.

He emphasized on mutual exchange of visits by government officials and businesspeople of the two countries to help increase bilateral trade and investment.





The president said Vietnam can world-class products including medicine, ready-made garments, leather and ceramics from Bangladesh.





The press secretary said the new Vietnamese ambassador praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and expressed his country's interest in boosting the volume of trade and investment here. �UNB