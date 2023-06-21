Ensure safe sources of drinking water





Dear Sir

It is undeniably true that human existence sustains with the ensuring of access to safe and drinkable sources of water, which has been prioritized in the 6.1 statement of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015. Disappointedly, the World Health Organization reports that at least 2 billion people have no access to safe and drinkable water across the globe.



Now, the common thought peeps up our mind that the rest 5.8 billion people have access to safe drinkable water. The sources of drinkable water are 2% surface water, groundwater, and safely manageable drinkable water. However, our excessive pressure on the surface water and unwise use of it have led it to be contaminated with the presence of microbial, which causes 485,000 diarrhoeal deaths each year estimated by the WHO. Again, the groundwater has also health risks as the WHO observes arsenic and fluoride are present in the groundwater.

However, we can never sustain without water. Then, we must seek for the sustainable sources, which will have zero impact on our health and atmosphere. In this regard, the safely managed drinkable water sources may be the viable option for the sustenance of the global populace.



However, the time has emerged to think about the security of safe drinkable water. We have to find ways to reuse the contaminated or other undrinkable water sources to lessen the pressure on the naturally gifted drinkable surface and groundwater. Here, the idea of safely managed drinkable water may be a viable option to take for granted.

Deb Proshad Halder

