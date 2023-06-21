Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Prep for worsening flood situation

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Floods have started striking some parts of the country's north and northeastern regions. This year's floods are mainly caused by the rise of water levels in major rivers due to heavy rainfall across Bangladesh.

There have been also heavy downpours in some bordering states of India like Assam and Meghalaya, triggering upstream water flow through major rivers into Bangladesh.
   
As a result, a short-term flood is likely to affect the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts as major rivers in the region may swell further due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Sylhet City Corporation is going to polls today (Wednesday) amid worsening flood situation with some candidates and government officials fearing a low turnout of voters. According to some reports, a number of polling centers have already been submerged by flood waters and thus voting cannot take place in those centers. Flood situation in Sylhet may deteriorate further as the Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in the region for the next few days.

On the other hand, as per the latest report of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, major rivers of this region including Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhugai-Kangsha, Someswari and Jadukata will keep swelling for some days.

What is most worrying is that there is a forecast of heavy to very-heavy downpours in the country's north-eastern and adjoining upstream regions that would cause water levels to rise further in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar basins too.  

The current worsening flood situation reminded us the last year's  one of the worst floods that swept through country's northern region killing scores of people and displacing at least 4 million inhabitants, apart from colossal damage to crops and properties.

With incessant heavy rains and continued water flows from the upstream, there is a possibility that the present flood condition may take a serious turn, wreaking havoc on both lives and properties.   

So, this is time for the authorities concerned to take pre-emptive measures to face any worst flood situation. The flood condition may worsen further given the continued rise of water levels of major rivers because of heavy downpours.

There is also a need for preparations to stockpile adequate relief materials including life-saving medicines. Repair and refurbishment of flood shelter centers must be completed beforehand to accommodate people if affected by the flash floods.

Since Bangladesh is a flood-prone country and it experiences moderate to severe floods almost every year, authorities concerned are believed to be well prepared to face the any worst flood situation in the future.

We hope that there will not be any sort of negligence from the government side in case of any untoward worsening flood situation.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure safe sources of drinking water
Prep for worsening flood situation
Re-start quiz programmes on Thakurgaon Betar
No imminent crisis for rawhide traders
Expose yourself to sunshine to get vitamin ‘D’
Stop murdering our journos
Don’t commit suicide on trivial issues
Why the world awaiting climate disaster


Latest News
Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India
College student dies while playing football in Sirajganj lightning
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft