Prep for worsening flood situation







There have been also heavy downpours in some bordering states of India like Assam and Meghalaya, triggering upstream water flow through major rivers into Bangladesh.



As a result, a short-term flood is likely to affect the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts as major rivers in the region may swell further due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Sylhet City Corporation is going to polls today (Wednesday) amid worsening flood situation with some candidates and government officials fearing a low turnout of voters. According to some reports, a number of polling centers have already been submerged by flood waters and thus voting cannot take place in those centers. Flood situation in Sylhet may deteriorate further as the Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in the region for the next few days.



On the other hand, as per the latest report of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, major rivers of this region including Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhugai-Kangsha, Someswari and Jadukata will keep swelling for some days.



What is most worrying is that there is a forecast of heavy to very-heavy downpours in the country's north-eastern and adjoining upstream regions that would cause water levels to rise further in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar basins too.



The current worsening flood situation reminded us the last year's one of the worst floods that swept through country's northern region killing scores of people and displacing at least 4 million inhabitants, apart from colossal damage to crops and properties.



With incessant heavy rains and continued water flows from the upstream, there is a possibility that the present flood condition may take a serious turn, wreaking havoc on both lives and properties.



So, this is time for the authorities concerned to take pre-emptive measures to face any worst flood situation. The flood condition may worsen further given the continued rise of water levels of major rivers because of heavy downpours.



There is also a need for preparations to stockpile adequate relief materials including life-saving medicines. Repair and refurbishment of flood shelter centers must be completed beforehand to accommodate people if affected by the flash floods.



Since Bangladesh is a flood-prone country and it experiences moderate to severe floods almost every year, authorities concerned are believed to be well prepared to face the any worst flood situation in the future.



We hope that there will not be any sort of negligence from the government side in case of any untoward worsening flood situation.



