

Politics on illusion of truth



The last instance of such detraction of truth was perhaps the verdict issued by a five member bench of Indian Supreme Court over Babri Masjid and Ram Janmovoomi dispute in the recent past. Entire world witnessed not only how logic gives in to conjecture while concern of evidence on facts and findings gets secondary to myth but also how a judiciary, oath-bound to distribute justice equally and impartially to its people, more than a billion strong had failed to work independently above political influence.



No doubt, this verdict was a lethal blow to the prolonged secular image of the country. To establish one's rights, taking away another's can never be a justice. Unfortunately, this happened in a futile attempt of concealing a serious offence in the verdict ruling that 5 acres land would be given to the Central Sunni Waqf

Board elsewhere in Ayodhya in exchange of 2.77-acre land where the almost 5-century old Babri mosque is placed for construction of a temple. This verdict had rightly angered the entire Muslim community of the world and hurt their religious sentiment. Because presence of a mosque anywhere in the world represents a strong base and sign of Muslims in that area. Ayodhya case was not merely a case of a piece of land or a building. It's an issue of securing fundamental rights, dignity and protection of law of the Muslims in India.



The idea that Muslims would be denied justice in Ayodhya case came in my mind after a new law had been enacted in 2019 ruling that`triple talaq' is a punishable offence. Because justice cannot be expected from a court that comprised of judges with different religious view decides upon issues concerned to other beliefs beyond religious jurisdiction. The Ayodhya verdict, a miscarriage of justice has virtually legitimized all the past satanic activities of the BJP. By insinuation, this gave the party a license to carry out more reckless activities to uproot Muslim nationality from India and transform the country both politically and socially into a Hindu state where non-Hindus will have to stay there showing loyalty to saffron supremacy. On the other hand, this verdict was equally important to stir up anti Pakistan sentiment across the country and heighten tensions in regional politics.



I am not a legal expert. But the verdict gave me an understanding of extent of knowledge of the judges involved in the Ayodhya verdict about Islamic law. If they had minimum idea about Islamic war policy and Islam's code of conduct to other religions, they would not have delivered such a verdict. Islam does not allow building mosque by destroying any house of warship that belonged to other faiths. Emperor Babur was a pious Muslim. Hence, the narrative that he directed his Chief Commander, Meer Baki to set up Babri Masjid in place of Ram Mandir does not call forth credibility. Muslims never carried sword to preach Islam in Indian sub-continent. In different phases of eight century long Muslim rule, India came in contact of Islam's light and freed herself from demonic practices of sati, human sacrifice and superstition. Names of as many as 92,393 lives, sacrificed for the independence of India in different times are inscribed on the India Gate, just a stone throw distance from Narendra Modi's residence. Does Modi know that more than 62,000 of those martyrs are Muslims? Unfortunately, that India is left out in the cold today.



A massive programme of renaming the areas, roads and ancient foundations with significant historical values named after Muslims have been taken by the incumbent Indian government. Why does not Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric change the last part of his nameas 'Shah' is an Iranian word?How will he replace the name of Azhar Uddin, the first Indian cricketer to have ever achieved triple century for his country?



In order to stick to state power, incumbent BJP government is toeing the line of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) which was behind the brutal destruction of Babri Masjid in 1992 and consequent communal riot that cost almost 2,000 lives,most of which were Muslims.



The writer is a poet and journalist Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Nazi dictator Hitler introduced the theory: "Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth." However this theory could not prevent him from defeat in the 2nd World War and his committing suicide. But, later his theory had been widely accepted and successfully utilized by the power he lost his battle to. With modern technology available in hand, this theory added a new dimension to military intelligence. There is no denying of it from the context of current geopolitical culture. We can see almost everywhere in the world how myth is controlling global politics by brainwashing and controlling common people's power to think with belligerent nations and political parties getting busy in impressing upon their people with lies by creating illusion of truth.The last instance of such detraction of truth was perhaps the verdict issued by a five member bench of Indian Supreme Court over Babri Masjid and Ram Janmovoomi dispute in the recent past. Entire world witnessed not only how logic gives in to conjecture while concern of evidence on facts and findings gets secondary to myth but also how a judiciary, oath-bound to distribute justice equally and impartially to its people, more than a billion strong had failed to work independently above political influence.No doubt, this verdict was a lethal blow to the prolonged secular image of the country. To establish one's rights, taking away another's can never be a justice. Unfortunately, this happened in a futile attempt of concealing a serious offence in the verdict ruling that 5 acres land would be given to the Central Sunni WaqfBoard elsewhere in Ayodhya in exchange of 2.77-acre land where the almost 5-century old Babri mosque is placed for construction of a temple. This verdict had rightly angered the entire Muslim community of the world and hurt their religious sentiment. Because presence of a mosque anywhere in the world represents a strong base and sign of Muslims in that area. Ayodhya case was not merely a case of a piece of land or a building. It's an issue of securing fundamental rights, dignity and protection of law of the Muslims in India.The idea that Muslims would be denied justice in Ayodhya case came in my mind after a new law had been enacted in 2019 ruling that`triple talaq' is a punishable offence. Because justice cannot be expected from a court that comprised of judges with different religious view decides upon issues concerned to other beliefs beyond religious jurisdiction. The Ayodhya verdict, a miscarriage of justice has virtually legitimized all the past satanic activities of the BJP. By insinuation, this gave the party a license to carry out more reckless activities to uproot Muslim nationality from India and transform the country both politically and socially into a Hindu state where non-Hindus will have to stay there showing loyalty to saffron supremacy. On the other hand, this verdict was equally important to stir up anti Pakistan sentiment across the country and heighten tensions in regional politics.I am not a legal expert. But the verdict gave me an understanding of extent of knowledge of the judges involved in the Ayodhya verdict about Islamic law. If they had minimum idea about Islamic war policy and Islam's code of conduct to other religions, they would not have delivered such a verdict. Islam does not allow building mosque by destroying any house of warship that belonged to other faiths. Emperor Babur was a pious Muslim. Hence, the narrative that he directed his Chief Commander, Meer Baki to set up Babri Masjid in place of Ram Mandir does not call forth credibility. Muslims never carried sword to preach Islam in Indian sub-continent. In different phases of eight century long Muslim rule, India came in contact of Islam's light and freed herself from demonic practices of sati, human sacrifice and superstition. Names of as many as 92,393 lives, sacrificed for the independence of India in different times are inscribed on the India Gate, just a stone throw distance from Narendra Modi's residence. Does Modi know that more than 62,000 of those martyrs are Muslims? Unfortunately, that India is left out in the cold today.A massive programme of renaming the areas, roads and ancient foundations with significant historical values named after Muslims have been taken by the incumbent Indian government. Why does not Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric change the last part of his nameas 'Shah' is an Iranian word?How will he replace the name of Azhar Uddin, the first Indian cricketer to have ever achieved triple century for his country?In order to stick to state power, incumbent BJP government is toeing the line of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) which was behind the brutal destruction of Babri Masjid in 1992 and consequent communal riot that cost almost 2,000 lives,most of which were Muslims.The writer is a poet and journalist