

Tomorrow's Modi-Biden meeting to focus on Bangladesh



India is the closest friend and neighbor of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. Diplomatic sources are hinting that the Bangladesh topic will be important in the Biden-Modi meeting.



In a security advisory level meeting with the United States, India has expressed its hope that Washington should not take any steps against India's interests regarding Bangladesh.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan held the meeting in New Delhi last Wednesday. Sources of the meeting said that the Bangladesh issue was also discussed in the delegation level meeting. India's two neighboring countries, Maldives and Bangladesh, will hold national elections at the end of this year and early next year, respectively. India is of the view that the United States should not take any initiative regarding its neighboring country which adversely affects the national interest of New Delhi.



Various media in India have already confirmed that Bangladesh will be important in the Modi-Biden meeting. Various Indian media also reported that there was a discussion in this regard in a meeting of the security advisor level. Now, the interests of India and the United States seem to be conflicting with regard to Bangladesh. Right now, India can see that the United States has a different opinion on the Bangladesh election issue and it is in India's interest right now that the looming 2024 elections in Bangladesh must be in align with the both US and India's interest.



These two countries, the United States and India, are Bangladesh's friends. We will hear what they discuss in their meeting. But there is nothing to worry about US-India dispute over Bangladesh. That's why I think, even if India raises the issue of Bangladesh in the Biden-Modi meeting, the US can't ignore it.

At the moment America is saying that they are working on a value-based foreign policy, where they are prioritizing democracy and human rights. But what seems to me is that no matter how value-based the United States calls its foreign policy, it is actually self-interested. At the moment there may be dissatisfaction with the interests of the United States. But the question is whether the dissatisfaction of the United States has reached such a level. India has also its national interest. It seems that the two parties are still in negotiations. India is very important on Bangladesh issue and India is slowly starting to talk now.



The United States will no longer see Bangladesh through India's eyes as in the past. Not only the United States, no country in the world now sees Bangladesh in the eyes of India. The United States is trying to see Bangladesh differently, but it seems that it is not working properly.



The US media called this visit a 'mega visit'. At least two major agreements will be signed during this visit. One of which is related to the advanced MQ-9B (MQ-9B) drone worth 3 billion dollars. The other is the Indian-made Tejaz fighter jet engine which will be manufactured by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Karnataka with the help of General Electronics through technology transfer. Beyond these two agreements, the whole world is looking towards this tour. Because the head of government of the world's largest democratic country will meet with the world's most powerful head of state during this visit.



Why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk to US President about Bangladesh. In response, diplomats cited roughly five reasons. These include;



Strategic Alignment: India is the US's closest friend in the region. Especially as a result of China's aggressive activities, the US is dependent on India for many things in this subcontinent. And so, Bangladesh is important for defining a common strategy in this subcontinent. Bangladesh has now become the center of interest of Western countries due to strategic reasons. And for this reason, Narendra Modi will discuss the issue of Bangladesh for the military and political balance of the world for regional and strategic reasons.



Security of the Northeast-India--India's National Interests: India's national interests demand that the Awami League forms the government yet again so that its needs and requirements in Bangladesh are met without even having to ask. There is no doubt that Washington's sudden assertiveness can throw a spanner in New Delhi's works. Diplomats believe that India will not accept any situation in which India's interests will be undermined as a result of continued pressure on Bangladesh elections. Since 2008, Bangladesh has played an admirable role in suppressing separatists. India gets its strategic advantage. The security challenges India faced in its northeastern region have been controlled and managed, in part thanks to the enormous assistance Bangladesh has provided. It is true that Bangladesh played a major role in ensuring peace in Northeast India.



Divergent views on Bangladesh: India is not willing to consider BNP or anyone else as an alternative to this government. On the other hand, the United States seems to change the power in Bangladesh. In such a situation, the Prime Minister of India with the President of the United States will try to resolve their differences on Bangladesh and will try to make the United States understand the real strategic position of India in Bangladesh.

Attitude of people of Bangladesh: As India is the closest neighbor of Bangladesh, India knows best what is the attitude of the people of Bangladesh? Narendra Modi will send the message to the US President that the US opposition will make Bangladesh pro-China or pro-Russia.



The writer is a senior researcher at South Asian Geopolitics in Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, India



