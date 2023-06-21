

Modern approach needed for CLT



With compatibility with many teaching methods, Communicative Language Teaching is considered an approach, not a method. There is no specific teaching methodology available for CLT. In 2001, CLT was introduced for grades 6 to 12 but practically it is not implemented at all. Practically, 95% of students cannot read and write Standard English or even speak fluently.



The main drive behind communicative language teaching methods is to prepare students to be confident communicators in different real-life contexts, through repetitive oral practices and student-student cooperation. In CLT, communication is the end and the means of the teaching method. The implementation of CLT is hampered due to some factors.

First of all, large classrooms and teacher-student ratio is a big obstacle for this method whereas this method is applicable for small classrooms. In our country, especially in Bengali medium, there are more than 60 students' sitting capacities in one section so it is impossible for the teachers to implement this method in the classroom.



Secondly, there is a mismatch between curriculum and assessment. The curriculum is based on four skills, but teachers only follow reading and writing because of the exam system where listening and speaking are totally omitted.



Curriculum development and implementation is a top-down process in Bangladesh where teachers get less scope to express their views. NCTB had asked teachers to implement CLT curriculum that was new to them without any well-planned contextual analysis of the probable complexities that may arise. For instance, teacher-centred classroom is a crucial feature in the classroom of Bangladesh where students' willingness to communicate is often low. Naturally, CLT implementation would become tough in such contexts.



Thirdly, the textbooks have been revised on several occasions to make them more authentic for each level of the students and their communicative needs. The term CLT(Communicative language teaching) is used to signify the communicative competence necessary for effective interaction with other people, primarily through speaking and listening. For this, the ability to speak accurate, appropriate, and effective English is vital for meaningful interaction that ensures students' communicative competence in English. Through the instructional materials, the teacher should provide students with the ample opportunity to relate syntax (rules of grammar) and morphology (vocabulary) to semantics (meaning)and pragmatics(language use) by means of interactive activities during teaching speaking. Instructional materials development for learning speaking in the classroom must take into cognizance the internal factors such as the use of native language, age, exposure, innate phonetic ability, identity and language ego, and motivation while an external factor, for example, EFL context should not be excluded.



Fourthly, there is a lack of familiarize the CLT method from the authorities among teachers whereas teachers are urged to adapt to CLT. Actually, CLT was imposed on the teachers where their needs were overlooked as they needed more training of implementation of this method. Like not a clear understanding of teaching method strategies how to manage large classroom teaching aids and so on. The government has not yet been able to establish a Teachers' Training College for tertiary level English teachers. Due to lack of training facilities in CLT, this becomes a big challenge to implementing CLT in the classroom in our country. British Council offers 40 hours intensive training in CLT, but that is not enough following the demand of our learners. Modern, innovative and unfamiliar contents and technique can be made operative as an instructional method that may improve the quality of our current CLT in the classrooms.



The writer is Assistant Professor& Head of the Department, Department of English, Fareast International University

