163 cattle markets set up in Khulna Division







Cattle traders have started to bring sacrificial animals to these markets.



All district DoLS offices in association with respective administration have set up these cattle markets. The trading will continue till Eid Day morning.

Of the 163 markets, at least 22 including Khulna City Corporation's Zoragate Cattle Market have been set up in Khulna while 27 in Bagerhat, 15 in Satkhira, 21 in Jashore, 25 in Jhenaidah, 19 in Magura, 9 in Narail, 13 in Kushtia and 6 each in Chuadanga and Meherpur districts.



Acting Director of DoLS-Khulna Divisional Dr Md Lutfor Rahman said, the cattle markets have been set up in all 59 upazilas of ten districts and KCC. A total of 159 medical teams have already been formed to deploy in the cattle markets.



The demand for sacrificial animals can be met almost entirely with locally-reared livestock, he added.



Besides, KCC will manage and monitor the Zoragate Cattle Market through installing CCTV cameras, medical teams and forged currency identifier under the supervision and management of Bangladesh Bank, said Laskar Tazul Islam, chief executive officer of the KCC.



Mizanur Rahman, a cattle farm owner from Shirgati Village in Rupsha Upazila said, the cattle feed price has increased several times. So, this year's cattle prices will be higher than last year's, he added.



According to the DoLS, this year, the demand for sacrificial animals in the division stands at 8,28,998. But 11,82,998 sacrificial animals have been reared targeting Eid-ul-Azha, 37.88 per cent higher than the demand.



These included 4, 51,137 cows, 5,056 buffaloes, 6, 97,823 goats, 28,957 sheep, and other animals 25 in the division. KHULNA, June 20: Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS) has set up a total of 163 traditional and makeshift markets of sacrificial animals in all ten districts of the division ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.Cattle traders have started to bring sacrificial animals to these markets.All district DoLS offices in association with respective administration have set up these cattle markets. The trading will continue till Eid Day morning.Of the 163 markets, at least 22 including Khulna City Corporation's Zoragate Cattle Market have been set up in Khulna while 27 in Bagerhat, 15 in Satkhira, 21 in Jashore, 25 in Jhenaidah, 19 in Magura, 9 in Narail, 13 in Kushtia and 6 each in Chuadanga and Meherpur districts.Acting Director of DoLS-Khulna Divisional Dr Md Lutfor Rahman said, the cattle markets have been set up in all 59 upazilas of ten districts and KCC. A total of 159 medical teams have already been formed to deploy in the cattle markets.The demand for sacrificial animals can be met almost entirely with locally-reared livestock, he added.Besides, KCC will manage and monitor the Zoragate Cattle Market through installing CCTV cameras, medical teams and forged currency identifier under the supervision and management of Bangladesh Bank, said Laskar Tazul Islam, chief executive officer of the KCC.Mizanur Rahman, a cattle farm owner from Shirgati Village in Rupsha Upazila said, the cattle feed price has increased several times. So, this year's cattle prices will be higher than last year's, he added.According to the DoLS, this year, the demand for sacrificial animals in the division stands at 8,28,998. But 11,82,998 sacrificial animals have been reared targeting Eid-ul-Azha, 37.88 per cent higher than the demand.These included 4, 51,137 cows, 5,056 buffaloes, 6, 97,823 goats, 28,957 sheep, and other animals 25 in the division.