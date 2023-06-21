Video
Home Countryside

Live Weight system for cow sale gains popularity in Feni

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

FENI, June 20: In trading sacrificial animals, Live Weight system is gaining popularity in the district.

Targeting the Eid-ul-Azha, trading of sacrificial animals has begun in the district through this system. It is a hassle-free trading system. So, both sellers and buyers are happy.

Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Feni is also encouraging the system to grow popularity.

Under this system, firstly the animal is lifted on the measuring scale for its weight. Then its price is fixed on per kilogram basis.

Using the system, animals are selling in Juhan Agro Private Limited in Ramchandrapur Village at Silonia Union in Dagonbhuiya Upazila and in several other farms in the district.

According to DoLS sources, this year, 88,000 animals have been prepared at the farm level in Feni. And, 25,000/30,000 more ones have been reared at the individual level.

Proprietor of Juhan Agro Abu Sufian said, "We are expecting most of the animals would be sold. Already many cows have been sold. Wholesalers are coming from different areas. We are selling through Live Weight."

Its Manager Ziaul Haq said, animals are being reared by feeding grass, maize and nutritious feed in the farm. No harmful feed is fed, he added.

He further said, along with local cows, Sindhi, Shahiwal and Friesian species have also been reared in farms. Labourers are rearing animals by feeding fully natural feed, he maintained.

A local social personality Pear Ahmed said, "Though farm owners are expecting profits through Live Weight, we apprehend that they can be harmed due to smuggled sick cow and buffalo through border."

This will deprive them of fair prices, he added.

According to field sources, the demand of local cows is higher. People are now shifting to local cows. The online sale is also available. Buyers face various problems including snatching in making haat-based buying of animals. In this case, both Live Weight and Online are safe options.

DoLS Official Dr Anisur Rahman said, the digital system touched trading of animals; farms are computerised; buyers are happy; and farms are hoping profits.


