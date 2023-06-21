Ten to die, six get life term in murder cases





NATORE: A court in the district on Monday gave life-term imprisonment to a person for keeping herion.

The court has also fined him Tk 30,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

Quamrun Nahar Begum, additional session judge, delivered the judgement in the afternoon.

The condemned accused Baharul Islam, 34, is son of Altaf Hossain of Bivag Village in Mirpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

In this connection, a case was filed with Lalpur Police Station (PS) against Baharul Islam.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge gave the life-term verdict.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three people including two siblings to death for killing a man in Sadar Upazila in 2007.

Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin passed the verdict in absence of the convicts at the courtroom.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each.

The condemned convicts are: Jafar alias Jafu alias Yearab Hossain, 35, and his brother Aminul Islam alias Riadul, 33, of Pashchim Parulia Village in Sadar Upazila while another is Lutfar Rahman, 45, of Telihara Village of Panchbibi Upazila in the district.

District Judge Court Public Prosecutor Advocate Nripendranath Mandal said the convicts entered the house of one Mojibur Rahman, 78, of the Parulia Village in Sadar Upazila at around 2:30 am on December 17, 2007.

They stabbed Mojibur and snatched Tk 50,000 from him. Hearing the scream of Mojibur, two sons of the deceased Ershar and Razzak came to save him, but the miscreants stabbed Ershad and left the place. The victims identified the convicts as three of convicts were their neighbours. The injured were taken to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital, where Mojibur was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

After two days of the incident, son of the deceased Razzak filed a murder case against the convicts.

Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Rayhan submitted a charge-sheet to the court mentioning the names of three on March 28, 2008.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

The court in another section also sentenced the convicts to 10 years' jail and fined them Tk 10,000 each.

CUMILLA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced seven people to death and five others to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2006.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-5 Judge Jahangir Hossain handed down the verdict.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 30,000 each and acquitted four others as the allegations brought against them could not be proved.

The death-row convicts are: Md Morshed, Md Jewel Mia, Md Alauddin, Md Ripon, Md Shipon, Shubho Hasan and Md Kajal, residents of Champaknagar area.

The lifers are: Md Badal, Md Jahir, Iqbal Hossain, Anwar Hossain and Sohel.

According to the prosecution, on April 30 in 2006, convict Jewel Mia along with others killed Rana Khan, 19, a resident of Champaknagar area, in a planned way over previous enmity, and dumped the body in a water body near Champaknagar North Housing.

On May 1 in 2006, police recovered the body.

A case was filed in this connection.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court against 16 people after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



