Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

School Milk Feeding begins at Gobindaganj

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, June 20: School Milk Feeding Programne for the students of primary schools under Gobindaganj Upazila in the district began amid much enthusiasm.
 
An inaugural function was also held on the premises of Chhoygharia  Government Model Primary School under Cochasahar  Union of the upazila on Monday.
Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer, the function was also addressed, among others, by Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Belal Hossain, Upazila Education Officer Masud Rana, former Union Parishad chairman Abu Sufian Mondal.

The speakers, in their speech, said the programme would play significant role to remove mal-nutritional problem of the students undoubtedly side by side with increasing the attendance of the students in the school.

They also thanked the authority concerned for introducing the programme in the upazila.

A large number of students, teachers, guardians, local elite were present on the occasion.
 
District Livestock Officer Dr Masudur Rahman said Livestock and Dairy Development Project under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock would be implemented  for the students of the primary schools in the upazila till 2025 in cooperation with Primary Education offices.  

Each of the students would be fed 200 milligram of nutritious milk on 160 days of a year free of cost under the programme to attain the cherished goals, he concluded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
163 cattle markets set up in Khulna Division
Live Weight system for cow sale gains popularity in Feni
Ten to die, six get life term in murder cases
School Milk Feeding begins at Gobindaganj
Five people murdered in five districts
Jackfruit farmers at Madhupur happy for bumper yield but concerned about price
Obituary
3 found dead in Barishal, Patuakhali


Latest News
College student dies while playing football in Sirajganj lightning
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Covid: One more death, 146 new cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft