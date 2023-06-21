School Milk Feeding begins at Gobindaganj





GAIBANDHA, June 20: School Milk Feeding Programne for the students of primary schools under Gobindaganj Upazila in the district began amid much enthusiasm.



An inaugural function was also held on the premises of Chhoygharia Government Model Primary School under Cochasahar Union of the upazila on Monday.





The speakers, in their speech, said the programme would play significant role to remove mal-nutritional problem of the students undoubtedly side by side with increasing the attendance of the students in the school.



They also thanked the authority concerned for introducing the programme in the upazila.



A large number of students, teachers, guardians, local elite were present on the occasion.



District Livestock Officer Dr Masudur Rahman said Livestock and Dairy Development Project under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock would be implemented for the students of the primary schools in the upazila till 2025 in cooperation with Primary Education offices.



Each of the students would be fed 200 milligram of nutritious milk on 160 days of a year free of cost under the programme to attain the cherished goals, he concluded.



