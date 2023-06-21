Five people murdered in five districts





KUSHTIA: A farmer was hacked to death by a miscreant at his residence in Mirpur Upazila of the district early Monday.

The incident took place in Khadimpur Village under Ward No. 6 of Boholbaria Union in the upazila at around 12:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam Robi, 48, son of late Mukta Biswas, a resident of Gangpara area of the village.

According to the deceased's elder brother Ismail Hossain, a masked miscreant entered Rabiul's house at around 12:30 am and hacked him mercilessly. Rabiul was injured critically.

He succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 6 am while undergoing treatment.

"My brother didn't have any enmity with anybody; we don't know the reason behind the killing. I demand exemplary punishment of the culprit," Ismail Hossain said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam said being informed, additional police were deployed in the area and the body was sent to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Some people are being interrogated and police are investigating the incident to identify the attacker, the OC added.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man allegedly killed his son over a family feud in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Fashiur Rahman, 40, son of Jainuddin, a resident of Fulbari Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jainuddin had lent Tk 43,000 to his son Fashiur few days back. They locked into an altercation on Sunday morning when Jainuddin asked his son to pay the money back and his son denied it.

At one stage of the altercation, Jainuddin hit his son's head with a brick, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gomastapur PS OC Mahbubur Rahman said police arrested the accused in connection with the killing.

Wife of the deceased as plaintiff filed a case with the PS, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: A madrasa boy was allegedly killed by the torture of his teachers in Ramganj Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Hossain Shuvo, 13, son of Amir Hossain Liton Bhuiyan Gazi of Sauderkhil Village under Noagaon Union in the upazila. He was a residential student of Mohammadia Madrasa in the area.

The deceased's family sources said they were informed that Shuvo fell sick on Sunday morning. Hearing the news, they rushed to the madrasa and took Shuvo to Ramganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Teachers of the madrasa had brutally beat up Shuvo early Sunday, which left him killed, alleged the deceased's family members. They demanded justice over the killing.

Meanwhile, Super of the madrasa Hafez Md Shafayet denied the allegation, saying that Shuvo fell sick all of a sudden after Fazr prayers.

Ramganj PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was beaten to death in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The incident took place in Hazratpur Sejopara Village under Mominpur Union of the upazila at around 12 am.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Ali, 24, son of Mahbub Hossain, a resident of Hoybatpur Purbapara Village under the union. He was a truck driver by profession.

Local sources said Yunus Ali had a love affair with the daughter of one Altaf Hossain in the area. Following this, Yunus was tortured and beaten mercilessly by the family members of his lover early Sunday.

Later on, police recovered the body and brought it to Parbatipur PS.

The body bore several injury marks.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

CHANDPUR: A man was killed and four others were injured as two factions of Awami League (AL) clashed over establishing supremacy in Matlab Uttar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Mobarok Hossain Babu, 48, was an activist of Mohanpur Union Juba League and supporter of AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya.

The injured were admitted to Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex.

One of the injured, Jahir, 20, and Emon, 18, were transferred to Dhaka from the Health Complex, according to the hospital sources.

Police, however, arrested a man, named Musa, in connection with the killing.

Locals said there was a long-standing conflict in between the supporters of AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and AL-backed Mohanpur Union Parishad Chairman Kazi Mizan over controlling the area.

At around 3:30 pm, supporters of both groups were going to join a protest rally organised by AL. When they reached Bahadurpur Char area, they locked into the clashes and opened fire.

Babu suffered a bullet wound and died on the spot.

Matlab Uttar PS OC Mohiuddin confirmed the death but did not say who had shot Babu.

On information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.



