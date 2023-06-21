Jackfruit farmers at Madhupur happy for bumper yield but concerned about price







MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, June 20: Jackfruit growers in Madhupur Upazila of the district are concerning about getting profitable prices. The yield of jackfruits has been of bumper.A visit found jackfruits hanging from tree to tree in Madhupur and Dhanbari upazilas. Ripening has appeared in some trees at Madhupur, and, in some haats, jackfruits were seen thinly available. But the prices are a bit higher.Jackfruits of Madhupur holds huge demand. After meeting the local demand, surplus fruits are sent to other parts of the country.At present, jackfruit trees are available in 11 unions and one municipality of Madhupur Upazila and in seven unions and one municipality of Dhanbari Upazila.A jackfruit garden owner of Bajitpur Village at Birtara Union of Dhanbari Abul Hossain said, jackfruits have appeared at a larger scale than last year's; yielding has been of bumper. "We can be benefitted if the price is good. The jackfruit market is yet to go pick. That is why we are concerned about prices."Health and Family Planning Officer of Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex Dr Shahnaz Sultana said, phytonutrients of jackfruit check ulcer, cancer, high blood pressure and adolescence complications."The powerful antioxidant of jackfruit protect our bodies from harmful free radicals. Immature jackfruit contains huge Vitamin-A. Besides, its seeds are protein-enriched and nutritious. This fruit is very useful for pregnant women."