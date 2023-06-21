'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv





"New massive air attack on the capital," wrote the Kyiv City Military Administration, adding that it was the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 18 days to use Iranian-made Shahed explosive drones.

Russia had launched a wave of aerial attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure over the winter months but those cruise missile and drone strikes have become less frequent.

The Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday it had downed a total of 32 attack drones out of 35 launched by Russia's forces.

In the western city of Lviv, drones hit "critical infrastructure", the head of the regional administration, Maksym Kozytski, wrote on Telegram, without giving further details.

Ukraine has recently bolstered its air defence systems with Western-supplied weapons and the number of Russian missiles and drones breaking through has diminished.

But the spokesman for Ukraine's air forces, Yuriy Ignat, said that newly supplied systems were still insufficient to cover the whole country.

"Air defence systems are deployed where they are most needed, protecting large cities, infrastructure facilities, nuclear power facilities and the front line," he said on local television.

"There is a lack of air defence capabilities -- to put it mildly -- to cover a country like Ukraine, like Israel has done."

Three Iranian-made drones were also shot down over the southern region of Mykolaiv, governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russia attacked military and infrastructure targets across Ukraine early on Tuesday, including in the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine said it had shot down 32 of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched from Russia's Bryansk region and the Azov Sea.

But a "critically important facility" was struck in Lviv, far from the front lines and around 70 km (43 miles) from the border with NATO member Poland, regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said. He gave no other details of the facility.

There was no mention of any casualties in the overnight air strikes, the latest carried out by Moscow since Kyiv began a counteroffensive in which it says it has recaptured 113 square km (44 square miles) of land from Russian forces.

The air force said on the Telegram messaging app that air defences had been in action in most regions of Ukraine.

"However, the main direction of attack by Iranian drones was the Kyiv region. More than two dozen Shaheds were destroyed here," it said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said drones attacked the Kyiv region in several waves, with the air alert lasting for over four hours. Several commercial and administrative buildings and some private houses were damaged, it said. �AFP, REUTERS



