Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:04 PM
Israeli troops kill a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank

Palestinian PM calls on US to take measures to protect two-state solution

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

JERUSALEM , June 20:  Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in fighting in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said as the death toll from clashes earlier in the city of Jenin rose to six. The fatalities were the latest in a surge of violence that has wracked the region.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said late Monday that 21-year-old Zakaria al-Zaoul was shot in the head in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that he was killed during clashes with the military.
The Israeli military said a suspect threw a firebomb at troops stationed along a West Bank highway near Husan. The troops responded with live fire and confirmed a hit, the army said.
Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where at least 126 Palestinians have been killed this year.
Monday saw one of the fiercest days of fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 48-year-old Amjad Abu Jaas succumbed to wounds sustained in the gunbattle. That fatality brought to six the number of Palestinians killed in Monday's fighting in Jenin, with over 90 wounded. Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded, according to the army.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Monday urged the United States to take serious measures to protect the two-state solution and recognize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Ishtaye made the appeal during a meeting with a US delegation headed by Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs at the US State Department, according to an official statement.
He called on Washington to support Palestine to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and support the Palestinian approach in seeking "full membership" in the United Nations.
    �AP, XINHUA


