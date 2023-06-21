Video
Walton Media Cup Table Tennis begins tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The first edition of Walton Media Cup Table Tennis is beginning tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon at the Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.
Beginning tomorrow, the three-day media cup tournament will end with the finals and a closing programme on 24 June.
Players from different media houses in the country will take part in the three-day meet and there will be three categories of events including Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, and Women's Singles.
The winners of the competition will get a total of Taka 100,000 as cash prizes and other gift items.
The organisers informed the media that the registration will continue till Thursday. In the meantime, players from Channel-i, News24, Deepto TV, the Daily Janakantha, Daily Kalbela, and Daily Sangram had registered to play.
Country's conglomerate Walton is the title sponsor while an event management company is the organiser of the meet. Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF)  is providing the venue and logistics support to the organisers.
In this regard, a press meet held at the conference room of the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The organisers and sponsors had briefed the media about the tournament there.



