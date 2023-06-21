Walton Media Cup Table Tennis begins tomorrow





Beginning tomorrow, the three-day media cup tournament will end with the finals and a closing programme on 24 June.

Players from different media houses in the country will take part in the three-day meet and there will be three categories of events including Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, and Women's Singles.

The winners of the competition will get a total of Taka 100,000 as cash prizes and other gift items.

The organisers informed the media that the registration will continue till Thursday. In the meantime, players from Channel-i, News24, Deepto TV, the Daily Janakantha, Daily Kalbela, and Daily Sangram had registered to play.

In this regard, a press meet held at the conference room of the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The organisers and sponsors had briefed the media about the tournament there.



