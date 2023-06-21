Video
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup qualifier

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

BULAWAYO, JUNE 20: Cricketing minnows Oman pulled off a massive upset by beating Ireland by five wickets in their opening World Cup qualifier in Bulawayo on Monday, the Gulf sultanate's first-ever victory over a Test nation in an ODI.
The other Group B match saw Sri Lanka crush the United Arab Emirates by 175 runs.
George Dockrell hit 91 not out and Harry Tector 52 as Ireland reached a respectful 281 for seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs.
But they hadn't counted on the fighting qualities of an Omani side for whom opener Kashyap Prajapati hit 72, while skipper Zeeshan Maqsood pitched in with 59, Aqib Ilyas 52 and Mohammad Nadeem 46 not out.
A triumphant Maqsood said it was an "honour" to have beaten Ireland, eventually by five wickets with 11 balls remaining.
"If we continue like this, some more results will be in our favour. It was a collective and combined performance, which we need to beat a good side. We came here to go there (to India) and play."    �AFP


