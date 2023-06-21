Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup qualifier





The other Group B match saw Sri Lanka crush the United Arab Emirates by 175 runs.

George Dockrell hit 91 not out and Harry Tector 52 as Ireland reached a respectful 281 for seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

But they hadn't counted on the fighting qualities of an Omani side for whom opener Kashyap Prajapati hit 72, while skipper Zeeshan Maqsood pitched in with 59, Aqib Ilyas 52 and Mohammad Nadeem 46 not out.

A triumphant Maqsood said it was an "honour" to have beaten Ireland, eventually by five wickets with 11 balls remaining.



