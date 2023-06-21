SAFF Championship begins today







The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship, the biennial international men's football championship for the South Asia region organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), is set to begin today (Wednesday) at Bengaluru in India.Kuwait and Nepal will engage in the first match of the tournament at 3:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) whilearch-enemies Pakistan and India will meet each other in the second match at 7:00 pm.Important team Bangladesh has its first match on Thursday at 3:00 pm. The boys in red and green outfits will face a powerful rival Lebanon in their first match of the tournament.A total of eight teams including two guest teams from another zone, West Asia, are playing the tournament.The participating teams are Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives from the South Asian zone while Lebanon and Kuwait are from the West Asia zone.