Man City chairman expects treble winners' global influence to grow

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 20: Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has warned his club's rivals that the treble winners' influence will grow even stronger after their historic season.
Pep Guardiola's side became only the second English club to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.
It was the culmination of a remarkable era for City since they were taken over by their Abu Dhabi-based owners.
Khaldoon believes City's sustained success will benefit not only the Manchester side, but also the worldwide network of 13 teams purchased by the club's owners.
Known as the City Football Group (CFG), they have clubs in locations including New York, Melbourne and Yokohama, and this year brought Brazilian outfit Bahia.
CFG intends to invest considerably in all of those operations, including players, coaches, facilities and academies.
"It's always about growth. You grow, you pause, you get things in order, and then you start the next step, one step at a time. We're not going to stop," Khaldoon told City's media channels on Tuesday.
"We're going to keep bringing happiness to every community and every club we have in the world, and hopefully we'll keep bringing success in every club and team we have around the world.
"It's been a great journey over the last 15 years but I'm excited about the future and it's about now, the next 10, 15 years too."    �AFP


