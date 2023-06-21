Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stuart Broad eager to emulate England's 2005 Ashes heroes

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

BIRMINGHAM, JUNE 20: Stuart Broad wants England to be involved in an Ashes triumph that equals the celebrated 2005 campaign even though the veteran seamer is hoping to avoid a repeat of the dramatic finale at Edgbaston of 18 years ago.
Broad struck twice late on Monday before Australia ended the fourth day of the first Test on 107-3, needing a further 174 runs to reach the 281 they require for victory on Tuesday's final day.
The target is one run fewer than Australia were set in a stunning finale at the Birmingham ground 18 years ago, when England prevailed by just two runs en route to a 2-1 series triumph.
"You can tell this group is massively inspired and motivated by that series," Broad said.
"It's great the series are being related because 2005 inspired our group to want to play and win Ashes series...
"If the series can be half as good as that one I think we'll be inspiring the nation.
"But I'm not sure we want (this Test) going to two runs (on Tuesday). Hopefully, it doesn't get as close as that and we get a few wickets early because that won't do much for the heart, will it?"
After England were all out for 273, Usman Khawaja and David Warner got Australia off to a steady start on a slow surface.
But after Ollie Robinson dismissed Warner for 36, fellow seamer Broad took the outside edges of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, numbers one and two in the Test batting rankings respectively, to reignite England's victory bid.
"It's all set up to be a fantastic day," Broad said. "We're obviously delighted to have Warner, Marnus and Smith back in the pavilion because they're world-class players.
"But we know the Aussies have got a lot of danger to come so we've got to be right on the money."
Australia's Nathan Lyon said there was no escaping the memories of the 2005 Edgbaston epic.
"I've obviously seen the game," he said. "It's always on Sky Sports here in England. They only seem to have a couple on replay!
"This is the type of cricket we want to play. We want to play in tight series, it's exciting to be a part of."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo will 'never give up' playing for Portugal
Walton Media Cup Table Tennis begins tomorrow
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup qualifier
SAFF Championship begins today
Man City chairman expects treble winners' global influence to grow
Stuart Broad eager to emulate England's 2005 Ashes heroes
Saif named Bangladesh Emerging team's captain
Ashes opener set for thrilling finale after rain delay


Latest News
College student dies while playing football in Sirajganj lightning
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Covid: One more death, 146 new cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft