Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:03 PM
ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Sports Reporter

Saif named Bangladesh Emerging team's captain

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-man squad for the forthcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka between July 14 and July 23.

Most of the member of Bangladesh Under-19 team that clinched the title of World Cup in 2020 are called in the squad where name like Soumya Sarkar will feat. Saif Hassan, an irregular face in national side, will lead the side, while national Test side's opener Zakir Hasan will be acted as his deputy. Naim Sheikh and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are among the members, who the regular faces in national tent.

The eight-nation's tournament will feature Under-23 teams of the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council viz Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; and the top three teams from the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023; Nepal, UAE and Oman.

Bangladesh Emerging team is going to play in Group-A with Sri Lanka Emerging, Afghanistan Emerging and Oman while India Emerging, Pakistan Emerging, Nepal and UAE will fight in Group-B.

The Tigers will take on hosts Sri Lanka Emerging side in the inaugural match on July 14, followed by matches against Oman and Afghanistan Emerging on July 16 and 18 respectively. Both the semifinals of the event are slated for July 21 with the final on July 23.
 
SQUAD
Saif Hassan (Captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (Vice Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh.

Reserves: Amite Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad.



