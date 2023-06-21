Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ACC Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Tigresses secure final beating Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Sports Reporter

Tigresses secure final beating Pakistan

Tigresses secure final beating Pakistan

Bangladesh Women's-A reached in the final of the inaugural edition of the ACC Women's T20 Emerging Team Asia Cup 2023 beating their Pakistan counterparts by six runs in the rain interrupted second semi-final of the event on Tuesday.

The Tigresses opted to bat at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong in the reserve day of the game, which originally scheduled to be held on June 19 and was abandoned due to persistent rain.

The toss delayed because of wet outfield as the match was reduced to nine overs a side. Bangladesh lost six wickets to manage 16 runs in 3.4 overs as 4, 4, 0, 0, 1 and 4 were the individual scores of top six Bangladesh batters. But Rabeya Khan came to bat at seven, who played an unbeaten knock of 10 off 20 to prevent further collapse while Nahida Akter, the whiffer at eight also the top scorer for her side with 21 off 16 balls help the Tigresses to post a decent total of 59 for seven from stipulated nine overs. Nahida hit three fours and one six.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana hauled three for 10 runs from two overs while left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir bagged two wickets for six runs.

Chasing a 60-run target, Pakistan fell six runs short as the Tigresses restricted Pakistan on 53 for four. Opening batter Eyman Fatima scored 18 off 15 balls, smashing two fours and a six. Besides, Shawaal Zulfiqar gathered 11 and skipper Fatima remained unbeaten on 10.

Rabeya Khan took two wickets for 13 runs from two overs while Nahida and Marufa Akter picked one wicket apiece for eight and nine runs respectively.

Nahida was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-rounder performances.

The Tigresses started the tournament with a 97-run victory over Malaysia but shared points with Sri Lanka and the UAE as eight matches of the 14 matches were washed away including the 1st semifinal between India-A and Sri Lana-A. India-A reached the final as they were ahead in net run rate in group stage.

Bangladesh-A and India-A will meet in the final of the event today at the same venue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo will 'never give up' playing for Portugal
Walton Media Cup Table Tennis begins tomorrow
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup qualifier
SAFF Championship begins today
Man City chairman expects treble winners' global influence to grow
Stuart Broad eager to emulate England's 2005 Ashes heroes
Saif named Bangladesh Emerging team's captain
Ashes opener set for thrilling finale after rain delay


Latest News
College student dies while playing football in Sirajganj lightning
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Covid: One more death, 146 new cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft