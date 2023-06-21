

Tigresses secure final beating Pakistan



The Tigresses opted to bat at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong in the reserve day of the game, which originally scheduled to be held on June 19 and was abandoned due to persistent rain.



The toss delayed because of wet outfield as the match was reduced to nine overs a side. Bangladesh lost six wickets to manage 16 runs in 3.4 overs as 4, 4, 0, 0, 1 and 4 were the individual scores of top six Bangladesh batters. But Rabeya Khan came to bat at seven, who played an unbeaten knock of 10 off 20 to prevent further collapse while Nahida Akter, the whiffer at eight also the top scorer for her side with 21 off 16 balls help the Tigresses to post a decent total of 59 for seven from stipulated nine overs. Nahida hit three fours and one six.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana hauled three for 10 runs from two overs while left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir bagged two wickets for six runs.



Chasing a 60-run target, Pakistan fell six runs short as the Tigresses restricted Pakistan on 53 for four. Opening batter Eyman Fatima scored 18 off 15 balls, smashing two fours and a six. Besides, Shawaal Zulfiqar gathered 11 and skipper Fatima remained unbeaten on 10.



Rabeya Khan took two wickets for 13 runs from two overs while Nahida and Marufa Akter picked one wicket apiece for eight and nine runs respectively.



Nahida was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-rounder performances.



The Tigresses started the tournament with a 97-run victory over Malaysia but shared points with Sri Lanka and the UAE as eight matches of the 14 matches were washed away including the 1st semifinal between India-A and Sri Lana-A. India-A reached the final as they were ahead in net run rate in group stage.



Bangladesh-A and India-A will meet in the final of the event today at the same venue.



