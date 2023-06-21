BEZA inks land allotment deals with 3 firms





The companies are Istamarina Refueling Station Ltd, Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd and Rangs Properties Limited.

BEZA Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman, Istamarina Refueling Station Ltd Representative Ishtiaque Ahmed Patwary, Bangladesh Agriculture Products Ltd Managing Director Aameir Alihussain and Rangs Properties Limited Divisional Director of the Real Estate Division Mashid Rahman inked the agreements on behalf of their respective sides on Tuesday.

Two firms will be allocated the plots at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram's Mirsharai and one at the Sabrang Tourism Park. All the plots span a total of 15 acres.

Speaking on the occasion, BEZA Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun said BEZA has been successful in building an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh where the largest industrial city in South Asia is being constructed in Mirsharai.

Mentionable, Sabrang Tourism Park will be the first exclusive tourism park in Cox's Bazar district which is an amazing hill and sea beach territory, multifaceted in diversity and remarkably beautiful. The purest air, lofty hill, sea and lagoon create perfect conditions for the development of all types of tourism and entertainment. �BSS



