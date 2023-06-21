

$10m Rangpur maternal, neonatal health project launched

The project aims to contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 3 by reducing maternal and newborn mortality in the Rangpur division.

A launching ceremony of the project took place on Tuesday at Utshab Hall, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the presence of distinguished dignitaries.

The Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is funding this project through Save the Children Korea under KOICA-NGO partnership.

This collaboration is with the Directorate of Family Planning (DGFP) and Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. RDRS Bangladesh as the implementing partner and icddr,b as the research & evaluation partner.

This project will adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses the entire spectrum of maternal and neonatal health, including prenatal care, skilled birth attendance, postnatal care, family planning, and emergency obstetric care.

By working closely with communities, healthcare providers, and policymakers, the project aims to build sustainable systems that provide equitable access to quality healthcare services to promote and ensure healthy pregnancy and safe childbirth.

KOICA, Bangladesh's Country Director Kim Taeyoung mentioned, this collaborative project involving KOICA, Save the Children and Bangladesh people aims to establish a comprehensive maternal and neonatal health system in Rangpur over 15 years. The project focuses on improving healthcare quality and accessibility to ensure a healthier future for mothers and newborns. It aligns with SDG 3 and the government's maternal and child health policy. Together, we strive for a brighter, healthier future for Rangpur's mothers and newborns.



