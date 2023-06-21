

ECNEC approves 16 projects involving Tk 24,362 crore

Among the approved projects, three new projects involving Tk 8,160 crore were undertaken to improve important Upazila and Union roads system in two divisions and important rural infrastructures in three districts.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting presided over by Prime Minister and Ecnec chairperson Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e Bangla Nagar area.

"A total of 16 projects were approved. The overall estimated cost of the projects is Tk 24,362.14 crore (only additional costs of eight revised projects were counted here)," said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 12,873.11 crore, while Tk 11,472.88 crore will come from foreign sources and the remaining Tk 16.15 crore from the own funds of the organisations concerned.

The Local Government Engineering Department of the Local Government Division will execute the project in 88 municipalities of 87 upazilas under 48 districts of eight divisions, aiming to make planned, coordinated and sustainable urbanization and ensure services through infrastructural development of good governance.

The three new projects to important Upazila and Union roads in two divisions and important rural infrastructures in three districts are Widening and Strengthening of Important Upazila and Union Roads in Chittagong Division at a cost of Tk 3,110 crore (to be implemented by June 2028).

Moreover widening and strengthening of Important upazila and union roads in Rajshahi division for Tk 2,400 crore (by March 2028); and Important Rural Infrastructure Development in Noakhali, Feni and Laxmipur Districts for Tk 2,650 crore (by June 2028).

A major project titled 'Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET (EARN)' involving Tk 3,348 crore was undertaken to promote participation of youths, who have no education, employment and training (NEET), in the economic activities.

The main operations of the project include enhancing scopes for alternative education and related skills and ensuring their earnings and increasing scopes of self-employment, creating proper environment to join works, enhancing institutional skills and project management skills.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said underpass will be constructed for easy and safe travel from the airport to Hajicamp or the railway station. It is expected that road accidents will be reduced as well as traffic congestion on the roads.

He said public will be able to travel to metro rail station, BRT station, airport terminal 1, 2 and 3 through this underpass.

The implementation of this project at a cost of Tk 1,183 crore will start in July. 24 Engineer Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army will implement the construction of this 1,700 meter pedestrian underpass.

Other approved projects are Agricultural Irrigation Project through Solar Powered Pumps, BCS academy Physical Infrastructure Development Project, Bangladesh Chancery Complex Construction Project in Berlin, Namganj-Madanpur-Dirai-Shalla-Jalsukha-Ajmiriganj-Habiganj Highway. Shalla-Jalsukha Road Construction Project.

Moreover third Urban Management and Infrastructure Improvement Project, Urban Management and Infrastructure Development Project-4, Signaling and Interlocking System Replacement and Modernization Project of Stations in Ishwardi-Parvatipur Section of Western Railway.

Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET Project, Rural Connectivity Improvement Project (RCIP), Impotant Chittagong Division Upazila and Union Road Widening and Strengthening Project, Construction of 1490 meters long PC Girder Bridge over Teesta River on the road connecting Panchpir Bazar-Chilmari Upazila Headquarters of Sundarganj Upazila of Gaibandha District, Important Upazila and Union Road Widening and Strengthening Project of Rajshahi Division, Noakhali-Feni and Important rural infrastructure development project in Lakshmipur district and Herring Bone Bonding (HBB) project for sustainability of rural soil roads.

