Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank, Swisscontact to increase access to loans for RMG bodies

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank, Swisscontact to increase access to loans for RMG bodies

Dhaka Bank, Swisscontact to increase access to loans for RMG bodies

Dhaka Bank Ltd (DBL) has signed an MoU with the 'Sarathi- Improving Financial Health' project of Swisscontact, which is funded by the MetLife Foundation, the Happel Foundation, and Swisscontact.
The initiative aims to increase access to formal savings and loan products tailored to the needs of the low-income population, especially the RMG (ready-made garments) workers.
The agreement was signed by A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Limited and Bipasha S. Hossain, Team Leader, Sarathi, Swisscontact. Mosleh Saad Mahmud, Executive Vice President and Head of Liability and Cash Management, DBL; Salma Akhter, Manager-Partnerships and Advocacy, Sarathi and other representatives were present during the signing ceremony held recently, says a press release.
A baseline conducted by Sarathi in 2021 found an alarming 88% of RMG workers to have no savings, whereas 51% intend to start some form of savings. Many also do not have any reliable sources to borrow money, especially during emergencies, and are subjected to exploitation by local loan sharks charging 15-100% interest.
The core objective of this partnership is to register RMG workers, with a focus on achieving gender parity, for the Nano Savings DPS and Dhaka Bank eRin products. The partnership aims to provide financial solutions catering to low-income industrial workers, especially those in the RMG sector.
Through this collaboration, DBL and Sarathi aim to increase access to savings and loans, promote responsible financial management, and contribute to the overall well-being of RMG workers and their communities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD should not lag behind in boosting logistics support: LIDWC
Boeing, Airbus score new billion-dollar orders at Paris Air  Show
BD exports retain duty benefit as UK launches new trading scheme
BEZA inks land allotment deals with 3 firms
$10m Rangpur maternal, neonatal health project launched
ECNEC approves 16 projects involving Tk 24,362 crore
Dhaka Bank, Swisscontact to increase access to loans for RMG bodies
Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
AL mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman wins Sylhet city polls
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Covid: One more death, 146 new cases reported in 24hrs
Seeds, fertilizers distributed in Paikgachha
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft