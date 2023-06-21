

Dhaka Bank, Swisscontact to increase access to loans for RMG bodies

The initiative aims to increase access to formal savings and loan products tailored to the needs of the low-income population, especially the RMG (ready-made garments) workers.

The agreement was signed by A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Limited and Bipasha S. Hossain, Team Leader, Sarathi, Swisscontact. Mosleh Saad Mahmud, Executive Vice President and Head of Liability and Cash Management, DBL; Salma Akhter, Manager-Partnerships and Advocacy, Sarathi and other representatives were present during the signing ceremony held recently, says a press release.

A baseline conducted by Sarathi in 2021 found an alarming 88% of RMG workers to have no savings, whereas 51% intend to start some form of savings. Many also do not have any reliable sources to borrow money, especially during emergencies, and are subjected to exploitation by local loan sharks charging 15-100% interest.

Through this collaboration, DBL and Sarathi aim to increase access to savings and loans, promote responsible financial management, and contribute to the overall well-being of RMG workers and their communities.