

Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

The meeting also reviewed the business performance of the Company for the year 2022 and expressed satisfaction. Then approved the Audited Financial Statement and Directors' Report of the Company for the year 2022.

The meeting was presided over by Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company. Among others, the Shareholders, Independent Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were present in the meeting. Besides, the Representatives of the External Auditor, Compliance Auditor, BSEC, DSC, CSE, Independent Scrutinizer and the Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Internal Audit and Compliance of the Company were attended in the Meeting.

The appointment of the External Auditor and Compliance Auditor for the year 2022 were also approved. The Chairman thanked all the Executives, Officers and Members of the Staff of the Company for their sincere and devoted services for which the Company could achieve this height of success and advised to carry forward their experiences for further success day by day.

Crystal Insurance Company Ltd Approved 10% cash dividend for the year 2022 at its 23rd Annual General Meeting held virtually under Digital Platform on Sunday, says a press release.The meeting also reviewed the business performance of the Company for the year 2022 and expressed satisfaction. Then approved the Audited Financial Statement and Directors' Report of the Company for the year 2022.The meeting was presided over by Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company. Among others, the Shareholders, Independent Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were present in the meeting. Besides, the Representatives of the External Auditor, Compliance Auditor, BSEC, DSC, CSE, Independent Scrutinizer and the Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Internal Audit and Compliance of the Company were attended in the Meeting.The appointment of the External Auditor and Compliance Auditor for the year 2022 were also approved. The Chairman thanked all the Executives, Officers and Members of the Staff of the Company for their sincere and devoted services for which the Company could achieve this height of success and advised to carry forward their experiences for further success day by day.