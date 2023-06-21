Video
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023
Business

Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Crystal Insurance Company Ltd Approved 10% cash dividend for the year 2022 at its 23rd Annual General Meeting held virtually under Digital Platform on Sunday, says a press release.  
The meeting also reviewed the business performance of the Company for the year  2022 and expressed satisfaction. Then approved the Audited Financial Statement and Directors' Report of the Company for the year 2022.
The meeting was presided over by Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company. Among others, the Shareholders, Independent Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were present in the meeting. Besides, the Representatives of the External Auditor, Compliance Auditor, BSEC, DSC, CSE, Independent Scrutinizer and the Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Internal Audit and Compliance of the Company were attended in the Meeting.
The appointment of the External Auditor and Compliance Auditor for the year 2022 were also approved. The Chairman thanked all the  Executives,  Officers  and  Members  of  the  Staff  of  the  Company for  their  sincere  and  devoted  services  for  which  the  Company could  achieve  this height  of  success  and  advised to carry forward their experiences for further success  day  by  day.


